American Values 2024 (AV24) To Fund Ballot Access For Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. In Five Additional States

News provided by

American Values 2024

02 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Signature Gathering Already Under Way in Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s candidacy for president, announced it will commence signature gathering on February 13th in Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina and West Virginia, furthering the goal of getting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the ballot in all 50 states. Indiana will be added once a VP nominee has been selected. 

Continue Reading

"The ballot access process is stacked against third-party or independent candidates with a combination of legal, structural, and political factors. We have to adhere to rigorous guidelines and deadlines for signature collection, which vary from state to state. Each signature we collect will go through validation reviews before being accepted to ensure that each signatory is a registered voter in the respective state and the information provided is accurate," explained Lyons.

According to Gallup, independents continue to constitute the largest political bloc in the U.S., with an average of 43% of U.S. adults identifying this way in 2023, tying the record high from 2014. The most recent Harvard-Harris poll found that 55% of voters would consider a "moderate independent" in the event of a Biden-Trump rematch and two in three voters polled believe America needs "another choice" in the event of that rematch.

AV24's initial efforts in Arizona are off to a great start despite the expected hurdles. Arizona requires all circulators to be registered through an online portal. Each also has to have a temporary address in the state to be able to register to collect signatures. This onboarding process is complicated.  As of today, there are 200 circulators approved and working on the ground. AV24 expects 10,000 signatures by Sunday, February 4th.

"We continue to observe how the two major parties enact or maintain laws that protect their corrupt monopoly against genuine democracy. Given this, we are prepared to address any legal or procedural challenges that arise," added Lyons.

In Georgia, circulators have collected more than 1,700 signatures so far and an additional 10,000 are expected by the end of the week.

About AMERICAN VALUES 2024 (AV24)
American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential campaign. AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (CEO of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

Media Contact:
Lindsay Stevens
[email protected]

SOURCE American Values 2024

Also from this source

Ballot Access Tops Priorities for American Values 2024, the super PAC Supporting Kennedy for President

Ballot Access Tops Priorities for American Values 2024, the super PAC Supporting Kennedy for President

Today, American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s candidacy for president, has refined the states it will be...
AV24, THE SUPER PAC SUPPORTING ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.'S SURGING CANDIDACY, TO SPEND BETWEEN $10M - $15M TO PURSUE BALLOT ACCESS IN TEN PIVOTAL STATES

AV24, THE SUPER PAC SUPPORTING ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.'S SURGING CANDIDACY, TO SPEND BETWEEN $10M - $15M TO PURSUE BALLOT ACCESS IN TEN PIVOTAL STATES

Today, American Values 2024 (AV24), the Super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential candidacy, announced its intent to pursue ballot...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Congressional & Presidential Campaigns

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.