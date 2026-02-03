FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Van Lines, a nationally recognized leader in professional moving services, is proud to announce its new partnership as the official mover of the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Panthers, founded in 1993 by H. Wayne Huizenga, play their home games at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. This partnership reflects the Panthers' continued commitment to teaming up with local businesses that deliver excellence across South Florida.

American Van Lines Named Official Mover of the Florida Panthers Anthony DiSorbo - Founder and CEO of American Van Lines

"This partnership is a point of pride for our entire team," said Anthony DiSorbo, Founder and CEO of American Van Lines. "The Florida Panthers are a world-class organization with deep roots in the South Florida community—just like us. We're honored to be entrusted with supporting the organization and excited to serve Panthers fans with the same care, professionalism, and dedication we bring to every move."

In addition, fans of the team will enjoy exclusive savings on moving services as part of the partnership.

With over 25 years of experience, American Van Lines has earned a national reputation for reliability, transparency, and top-tier customer service. The company specializes in local and long-distance moves, as well as secure storage and specialty transport for valuable items such as antiques, artwork, and pianos.

ABOUT AMERICAN VAN LINES

Headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, American Van Lines is a family-owned and operated moving company serving customers nationwide. Built on a foundation of trust, professionalism, and attention to detail, the company is committed to delivering a seamless moving experience—from start to finish.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in their 30th anniversary season in 2023-24 following a thrilling seven-game Stanley Cup Final series with the Edmonton Oilers. The NHL's southernmost team, the Panthers have earned a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons and reached the postseason in a club-record five consecutive campaigns. Under President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice the Cats are a tenacious, dynamic and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov, superstar forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, their pillar program 'Heroes Among Us' honors a United States military veteran at every game.

Media Contact:

Anthony DiSorbo

(888) 296-5458

[email protected]

SOURCE American Van Lines