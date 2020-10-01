American Veterans Group deepens bench

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, is enhancing its high-yield, fixed income trading capabilities with the addition of Karan Chopra to its growing team.

Chopra joins American Veterans Group from Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., where he built a distribution team in the diversity-inclusion broker marketplace, providing and sourcing liquidity for real money and hedge fund clients. He will have a similar role at American Veterans Group as Senior Vice President of Corporate High-Yield Trading.

"Karan is an important addition to our team, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships in the marketplace that will deliver uncommon value to our clients," said Ben Biles, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Veterans Group.

Jared Kurtzer, Managing Partner at American Veterans Group, added, "Karan will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build a meaningful presence with issuers and institutional accounts across public and private markets."

Chopra has worked in the high-yield, leveraged-loan markets for more than 15 years as a portfolio manager and trader, with discretionary responsibility positioning high-yield bonds, credit default swaps, leveraged loans, trade claims and equities. Prior to his role at Ramirez, Chopra was head of high-yield, distressed trading at Friedman Billings Ramsey (FBR) and, prior to FBR, was a lead portfolio manager for Dreman Value Management.

"I'm excited to be joining American Veterans Group, as the company continues to elevate its full product suite of capabilities and build on its reputation as a trusted partner for clients and issuers in the debt capital markets," Chopra said. "I'm looking forward to making a meaningful contribution as we continuously expand the company's debt capital market sales, trading, market commentary and distribution capabilities."

Chopra has a Master's of Business Administration degree in finance from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25 percent of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's first and only Public Benefit Corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals.

American Veterans Group was co-founded by CEO Ben Biles, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and William Frazier, an investment banking executive with more than three decades of experience in the fixed income marketplace.

