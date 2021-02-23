American Veterans Group supports entrepreneurship program for veterans at the University of Connecticut

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, is helping returning U.S. military veterans realize ambitions of starting their own businesses through a gift to the University of Connecticut's Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans.

The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans program offers cutting edge, experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to veterans. American Veterans Group has donated $2,500 in support of the program.

"UConn's Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is renowned for providing veterans with the real-world knowledge and skills they need to launch successful new business ventures," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer at Americans Veterans Group. "Not only does the program help vets get re-established at home, it also creates jobs and further investment in our local communities. The program's tremendous track record of success made it the obvious choice for our support in Connecticut."

American Veterans Group is a growing investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business.

The grant to the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans was made possible by American Veterans Group's investment banking relationship with the University of Connecticut. American Veterans Group was a co-managing underwriter for the State of Connecticut and University of Connecticut on a recent bond issue. The bond issue, the UCONN2000 General Obligation Debt Service Commitment Bonds, raised $200 million for new projects and saved the state $29 million in debt service.

"American Veterans Group has delivered transparent social impact through its support of Connecticut military veterans," said John Sullivan, manager of treasury services for the University of Connecticut. "The decision by the State Treasurer and UConn to include American Veterans Group as a co-managing underwriter on the bond issue made a clear impact on the human side as well as helping us achieve record low yields. Their direct support of Connecticut veterans is especially meaningful to us in Connecticut given that we're home to many defense contractors, a submarine base and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy."

The gift from American Veterans Group will be used to support the signature Veteran's Day event at EMPOWER Leadership Sports & Adventure Center, a Connecticut-based, service-disabled veteran owned business in South Windsor, Conn. The day at EMPOWER is an important brand differentiator for the UConn program, providing training in communication, team-building and problem solving. About 20 area veterans will participate in the event, which also is intended to create psychological performance breakthroughs for the aspiring veteran entrepreneurs.

"This partnership with American Veterans Group could not come at a more important time in our nation's economic recovery from the pandemic," said Michael Zacchea, director of the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans. "Their donation will materially contribute to the startup of veteran owned business through the UConn EBV in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to building a strong mutually supportive relationship with American Veterans Group in the near future."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans

The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans, established at UConn 10 years ago, educates and mentors U.S. military veterans as they launch their first businesses and continues to offer support as they grow. Offered at no cost to participants, the program includes online coursework, an intensive 10-day, on- campus "business bootcamp" experience and additional advising.

