American Veterans Group supports Pennsylvania career development program for military veterans

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, a social impact investment bank, has provided a grant to a Pennsylvania non-profit organization that helps underemployed and unemployed U.S. military veterans find professional and financially rewarding careers after their military service.

The $5,000 grant to the Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) will help underwrite the cost of career development services for up to 20 Pennsylvania veterans. The grant was made possible by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's decision to choose American Veterans Group as a co-manager on a bond issue earlier this year.

American Veterans Group dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm, Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, directs its philanthropy to communities where it and its clients do business.

"The Veterans Leadership Program delivers a vital service to post-9/11 military veterans who aspire to successful civilian careers," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "VLP and American Veterans Group share a common mission of helping veterans transition from military life, so it makes perfect sense to direct our philanthropy in Pennsylvania to support their career development efforts."

Based in Pittsburgh, VLP provided employment assistance to 572 men and women military veterans during 2020 through its Veteran Career Development Program. The organization's mission and vision are to empower veterans to navigate life transitions and help them reach their full potential as civilians.

"We, along with the thousands of local veterans and their families that we serve each year, are grateful for American Veterans Group's generosity," said Toshua Jarrett, CDO of Veterans Leadership Program. "AVG's gift will provide much needed employment support to veterans, service members, and their families. We appreciate their confidence in the Veterans Leadership Program and support of our mission."

American Veterans Group served as a co-manager on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's $250 million, 2021 Series A, Turnpike Revenue Bond issue.

"The Turnpike is committed to partnering with veteran's organizations and diverse businesses as part of its mission," said Richard Dreher, chief financial officer of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. "The PTC is particularly attracted to the social mission of American Veterans Group, and we are proud to be a part of this donation to the Veterans Leadership Group."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About VLP

The Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania empowers Veterans to navigate the transitions of life. We provide essential housing, employment, and other vital supportive services to eligible veterans, service members and their families to improve self-sufficiency, sustainability and quality of life.

