American Veterans Group supports USO Wisconsin program to help military transition to civilian life

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, a social impact investment bank, is supporting a USO Wisconsin program that helps currently serving military and their spouses successfully manage their transition from military to civilian life.

American Veterans Group has provided a $3,500 grant for the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program. The grant was made possible by the State of Wisconsin's decision to choose American Veterans Group as co-manager on a bond issued earlier this year.

"Supporting the USO Wisconsin Pathfinder Transition® Program aligns perfectly with our mission to help our military members find pathways to success once their service has ended," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "From the moment they put on the uniform to the day they return to civilian life, USO Wisconsin is there and has an unparalleled record of supporting U.S. military personnel and their families."

American Veterans Group dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm, Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, directs its philanthropy to communities where it and its clients do business. About 15 Wisconsin veterans are expected to directly benefit from the grant.

American Veterans Group was co-manager on the State of Wisconsin's issue of Series A, $118,750,000 General Fund Annual Appropriation Refunding Bonds. The grant to USO Wisconsin is a direct result of the work American Veterans Group did on the bond issue.

"The State of Wisconsin included American Veterans Group as a co-manager for the recent sale and issuance of General Fund Appropriation Refunding Bonds. The issuance of these refunding bonds provided the State with debt service savings and USO Wisconsin was another beneficiary" said David Erdman, State of Wisconsin Capital Finance Director.

USO Wisconsin's Pathfinder Transition® Program provides transitioning service members and military spouses with individualized support that focuses on education, employment, financial readiness, mentoring and navigation of VA benefits. USO Transition Specialists spend an initial two weeks collaborating with transitioning service members and military spouses to identify personal and professional goals, then help them create a roadmap to achieve success.

"American Veterans Group's support will go a long way toward USO being able to reach more military who are in need of help finding a financial direction, educational guidance, or a career that fits their skills," said Josh Sova, executive director of USO Wisconsin.

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About USO Wisconsin

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about USO Wisconsin, please visit wi.uso.org.

