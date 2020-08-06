American Veterans Honor Fund Creates Candidate Portal for Veterans Running for Office

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Political grassroots organization American Veterans Honor Fund is offering a free Candidate Resource portal to military veterans running for state or local office. This portal offers a variety of resources, information, and tools to support veteran candidates or prospective candidates that are considering running for state or local office.

"Many veterans find themselves seeking a form of 'second service' once their tenure in the military ends. It's no secret that veterans often have many of the qualities that are desirable in a candidate running for public office. Between the level of commitment needed to serve their country and an understanding of the far-reaching effects of foreign policy, veterans are often among the most qualified candidates based on previous experience," the homepage of the portal reads.

Resources for prospective and active veteran candidates include topics such as what to expect on the campaign trail, statistics on success rates of veteran campaigns, how to highlight your service and use it to your advantage, and an overall guide to running for office as a veteran. American Veterans Honor Fund is continually updating and expanding these resources, so encourage candidates to continue to check for new information.

American Veterans Honor Fund provides aid to Veterans in their mission to continue their service. The organization assists military veterans that are interested in getting involved in the political process at the state or local level. Military veterans are tested leaders, and the organization believes our country needs more veterans that understand the true price of freedom in elected positions. Strong veteran candidates can and will shape this country's future for the better.

The Candidate Resource Portal can be found here: https://www.americanveteranshonorfund.com/candidate-resources/

The American Veterans Honor Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE American Veterans Honor Fund

Related Links

https://www.americanveteranshonorfund.com

