American Veterans Honor Fund Urges Plano, TX Residents to 'Get Out the Vote' in Upcoming City Council Special Election

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Veterans Honor Fund launched a campaign in Plano, Texas ahead of their City Council Special Election which will take place on May 1st. Residents will be voting to select Council Members for Places 2, 4, 6 (Mayor) & 8, fill the unexpired term for Place 7, and consider bond propositions.

American Veterans Honor Fund prioritizes, supports, and encourages Veterans running for elected positions at local and state levels. The organization provides training, technology, and an experienced network of contacts, experts, and professionals dedicated to preparing our Veterans to serve in an elected capacity at the state and local levels of government. Their mission is to give Veterans the opportunity and tools to fight against the corruption and mismanagement of our government from within.

The organization will be encouraging residents to Get Out the Vote through a large, targeted campaign- including a digital advertising campaign, text messages & phone calls. They plan to get in touch with at least 13,000 voters before the election.

"There's an important election on May 1st and we need you to get to the polls! Keep veteran candidates in mind when you vote," the organization encourages all Plano community members. "When you cast your ballot, remember that our nation's veterans are the best choice to lead your City Council. Veterans have the integrity, drive, and leadership experience necessary to lead Plano. Remember, Vote Vets!" a spokesperson for American Veterans Honor Fund commented.

For information on the Special Election and the candidates running for office, visit https://www.plano.gov/1402/Elections . For more information about American Veterans Honor Fund, visit www.americanveteranshonorfund.com

The American Veterans Honor Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE American Veterans Honor Fund