American Veterinary Medical Association's Advice for Sharing Hotel Rooms with Pets

News provided by

American Veterinary Medical Association

27 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the hospitality industry has addressed the important role pets play in our lives by increasing the number of animal-friendly hotels. The American Veterinary Medical Association, which serves more than 100,000 member veterinarians, offers guidance for pet parents planning to whisk their furry friends away on holiday.

Continue Reading
AVMA Past President Lori Teller provides advice for traveling to a hotel with your dog.
AVMA Past President Lori Teller provides advice for traveling to a hotel with your dog.
Taking your dog to a hotel? AVMA offers guidance for safe, healthy travel.
Taking your dog to a hotel? AVMA offers guidance for safe, healthy travel.

"Many hotels now go above and beyond to ensure our pets' stays are as comfortable and enjoyable as ours," said AVMA Past President Dr. Lori Teller. "As pet owners, it's important we do our part to ensure our pets feel safe and that they don't cause problems for other guests."

The AVMA offers the following tips for hotel stays with dogs:

  • Make Sure They're Welcome: First, before you book your stay, always check if dogs are allowed, and the hotel's policy on size, and other pet restrictions.
  • What to Pack: Pack a "travel kit" for your pooch, including food, medications, leash, waste bags, and other essential items. Make sure to bring along familiar items such as their favorite bedding and toys.
  • In Good Health: Make sure your dog is healthy and up-to-date on vaccinations and ask your veterinarian whether additional vaccines or parasite prevention are recommended due to different exposure risks at your vacation destination. Have your veterinarian's contact information handy and know the location of the closest emergency veterinarian in the area where you are traveling.
  • Consistency Is Key: Try to incorporate your normal routine as much as possible. This could be feeding and taking them outside at similar times of day, taking their favorite afternoon walk, or keeping time for snuggles in the morning. Some consistency goes a long way in keeping your pet comfortable in new surroundings.
  • Be Prepared to Pivot: Consider your pet's personality and state of health before deciding to bring them with you. If the trip will involve activities where they can't participate or if the pet is unlikely to enjoy the journey, it may be best to hire a pet sitter or use a boarding service.
  • Have Good Pet Etiquette: For your pet's safety and the sake of others, always keep pets on a leash in public areas, never leave them unattended in the hotel rooms for long periods and ensure they don't disturb other guests.

The AVMA has additional valuable pet information at AVMA.org.

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association

Also from this source

AVMA and MentorVet partner to launch innovative veterinary mentorship program

Study: Trained dogs can identify scent of canine cancer in saliva samples

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.