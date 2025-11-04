MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Vitality Store announces a strategic partnership with Kevin Sorbo, legendary actor known for portraying Hercules in the hit television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, to share his personal wellness journey and daily supplement routine. The collaboration focuses on transparency, quality, and empowering consumers with science-informed choices rather than making medical claims. Sorbo's involvement reflects his authentic commitment to natural wellness following his recovery from three strokes in 1997.

Kevin Sorbo with American Vitality's Liberty Heart Supplement

The partnership centers on education and trust. American Vitality Store provides detailed information about ingredient sourcing, manufacturing standards, and research backing each formula. Consumers can explore Sorbo's curated supplement stack, understand usage context, and learn about the natural compounds he relies on daily. The approach prioritizes informed decision-making over aggressive marketing tactics.

"After surviving three strokes, I learned that protecting your health isn't optional," said Sorbo. "I don't put anything in my body unless I trust where it comes from and what's in it. American Vitality meets my standards because they manufacture everything in FDA-registered facilities right here in America with pure, natural ingredients and no synthetic fillers."

Actor Kevin Sorbo Shares Daily Wellness Routine with Liberty Heart and LymphaVive

Who is Kevin Sorbo beyond the legendary hero character that made him a household name?

The actor Kevin Sorbo spent years recovering from three strokes that nearly ended his life and career. His recovery journey relied on faith, determination, and a commitment to natural wellness approaches. This experience transformed his perspective on health maintenance and preventive care.

Kevin Sorbo now uses two American Vitality formulas as part of his daily routine:

Liberty Heart supports cardiovascular wellness through natural ingredients including Bergamot Extract, Red Yeast Rice, and Berberine.

LymphaVive combines eight botanical ingredients like Echinacea, Dandelion, and Burdock to support lymphatic drainage and immune function. Both formulas are manufactured in the United States following strict quality protocols.

"I'm proud to stand behind products made by Americans, for Americans," noted Kevin Sorbo. "These supplements support my energy, my heart health, and my overall vitality every single day. More importantly, American Vitality believes in transparency. They don't hide behind proprietary blends or make exaggerated promises. They simply provide quality formulas and let the ingredients speak for themselves."

