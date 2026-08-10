American Warrior Initiative Gala Raises More Than $410,000 for Veterans and First Responders

Fairway Home Mortgage's Non-Profit AWI Will Fund 27 Service Dogs With Donations From Event in Madison

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Warrior Initiative (AWI), the non-profit supported by Fairway Home Mortgage, raised more than $410,000 during its gala held August 6 at The Edgewater Hotel in Madison, exceeding its fundraising goal of $375,000 and generating enough support to fund the training and placement of 27 service dogs for deserving veterans and first responders. Click here for video.

American Warrior Initiative logo L-R: Army veteran Mike Mohr and Jody Hager of the Army National Guard learn from AWI CEO Louise Thaxton that the Service Dog named Dream they have trained will stay with them.

The funds raised will help advance AWI's mission of providing life-changing service dogs to veterans and first responders across the country who are living with the lasting effects of military service and public safety careers.

Founded to bridge the gap between civilians and the men and women who have served our nation, the American Warrior Initiative is dedicated to honoring their sacrifices by providing service dogs that offer greater independence, healing, and hope.

This year's gala focused on the true cost of freedom. As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary, 250 guests attended an evening that emphasized not only the freedoms Americans enjoy, but also the sacrifices made by those who have defended them. Louise Thaxton, CEO and Founder of the American Warrior Initiative, and Karen Vaughn, mother of fallen Navy SEAL Chief Aaron Carson Vaughn, shared powerful reflections on remembrance, sacrifice, and the responsibility to turn gratitude into meaningful action.

"When people come together with grateful hearts and a shared mission, extraordinary things happen," said Louise Thaxton, director and co-founder of the American Warrior Initiative. "Last night, $410,000 became 27 service dogs—and 27 opportunities to change or even save a veteran's life."

Throughout the evening, attendees witnessed several emotional surprises that highlighted the impact of their generosity.

United States Marine Corps veteran Troy Mitchell believed he was attending to share his experience of being on the waiting list for a future service dog. Instead, he was introduced to Webster, his new service dog, during the gala.

Jody Hager of the Army National Guard and Army veteran Mike Mohr, both deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, have served as volunteer puppy raisers for Custom Canines Service Dog Academy in Madison. They believed they were preparing a service dog named Dream for another veteran, only to discover during the event that Dream would become their own service dog.

Carla Monday, a U.S. Army flight medical nurse, learned that a service dog has been fully funded on her behalf and that she has entered the matching process.

Vietnam veteran Steve Kielley, who is rated 100 percent permanently and totally disabled, was also announced as a future service dog recipient and will soon begin the matching process.

The evening's success was fueled by the generosity of donors and the energy of those who helped lead the program. Auctioneer Steve Lewandowski energized the crowd throughout the live auction, while former Green Bay Packers Gilbert Brown, Paul Kaufman, Lynn Dickey, Santana Dotson, and Don Majkowski encouraged attendees to help surpass the night's fundraising goal.

The American Warrior Initiative is financially supported by Fairway Home Mortgage and its CEO and founder, Steve Jacobson. Proceeds from the gala will directly support veterans and first responders nationwide by funding additional service dogs and expanding access to this life-changing resource.

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

SOURCE Fairway Home Mortgage