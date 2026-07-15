Fairway Home Mortgage Launches Fairway SAFE to Help Protect Seniors from Financial Exploitation Through Education and Advocacy

New nonprofit initiative debuts with a free national webinar featuring fraud expert

Steven J. J. Weisman to help older adults recognize and prevent financial scams.

MADISON, Wis., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage today announced the launch of Fairway SAFE (Senior Advocacy & Financial Education), a nonprofit initiative dedicated to helping older adults and their families recognize, prevent, and respond to financial scams and exploitation through education, advocacy, and trusted resources.

As financial fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, older adults continue to be disproportionately targeted by criminals using social engineering, impersonation scams, investment fraud, romance scams, and other deceptive tactics. Fairway SAFE was created to provide a trusted resource where seniors can access practical education, increase financial awareness, and find support before becoming victims.

"Financial security is about more than protecting assets—it's about protecting confidence, independence, and peace of mind," said Janet Koopman, President of Fairway SAFE. "Our mission is to give seniors and their families the knowledge and resources they need to recognize potential threats, ask questions without fear, and make informed financial decisions."

To mark its official launch, Fairway SAFE will host its inaugural educational webinar, "Stay Safe: Protecting Yourself from Scams & Financial Abuse," on Wednesday, July 29, featuring nationally recognized fraud expert Steven J. J. Weisman. The complimentary one-hour webinar is designed to provide practical strategies that participants can immediately apply to better protect themselves and their loved ones.

During the webinar, attendees will learn:

The growing scope of financial scams and elder exploitation

Common tactics scammers use to gain trust and manipulate victims

Who may be most vulnerable—and why

Emerging fraud trends affecting older adults

trends affecting older adults Practical steps to help protect personal finances and loved ones

"Education remains one of the most effective tools we have in the fight against financial fraud," said Steven J. J. Weisman, nationally recognized attorney, author, and fraud prevention expert. "Helping people recognize the warning signs before they become victims can make an enormous difference."

The webinar will be moderated by Janet Koopman and is open to seniors, caregivers, financial professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about protecting themselves from today's rapidly evolving fraud landscape.

Webinar Information

Stay Safe: Protecting Yourself from Scams & Financial Abuse

Wednesday, July 29

11:00 a.m. PT | 12:00 p.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. CT | 2:00 p.m. ET

Registration: https://fairwaymc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ONgZK_z7ScqeilKJIY9sdQ

Fairway SAFE plans to expand its educational programming through webinars, community partnerships, educational resources, and advocacy initiatives designed to help older adults confidently navigate today's financial environment.

About Fairway SAFE

Fairway SAFE (Senior Advocacy & Financial Education) is the nonprofit arm of Fairway Home Mortgage dedicated to protecting, educating, and advocating for older adults. Through financial education, fraud prevention initiatives, trusted resources, and community partnerships, Fairway SAFE empowers seniors and their families to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial well-being.

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, doing business as Fairway Home Mortgage (NMLS #2289), is a full-service mortgage lender offering innovative lending solutions designed to support long-term financial well-being. A national leader in both traditional and reverse mortgage lending, Fairway is committed to education, service excellence, and responsible lending practices. For more information, visit www.fairway.com.

SOURCE Fairway Home Mortgage