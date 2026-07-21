Fairway Home Mortgage Expands Access to Homeownership with Best-in-Class Non-QM Lending Solutions

Business owners, retirees, investors and other borrowers with non-traditional income can benefit from Fairway's growing suite of Non-QM mortgage products.

MADISON, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) lending space, providing innovative financing solutions that help creditworthy borrowers who may not meet traditional mortgage underwriting guidelines achieve homeownership.

As today's workforce evolves, more Americans earn income through self-employment, contract work, real estate investing or retirement assets rather than traditional W-2 employment. Fairway's expanding portfolio of Non-QM loan products gives these borrowers access to financing through alternative income documentation, including bank statements, 1099s and asset depletion, while maintaining rigorous underwriting standards.

Non-QM loans are fully underwritten mortgages designed for borrowers with the ability to repay but whose financial profiles fall outside conventional Qualified Mortgage guidelines. These products serve a wide range of borrowers, including self-employed professionals, business owners, retirees, real estate investors and individuals recovering from prior credit events.

"Fairway's mission is to be best in class in the mortgage industry—and we bring that same standard to Non-QM. At Fairway, we underwrite, close and fund Non-QM transactions with the same speed and level of service as traditional mortgages," said Paola Kielblock, Fairway's President of Products. "We've built a structure that empowers our loan officers to confidently educate borrowers on qualifying outside traditional guidelines. Leading in this space requires deep lender relationships, specialized training and an ongoing commitment to helping loan officers identify when Non-QM is the right solution for their clients."

Fairway has continued to invest in expanding its Non-QM platform through strategic lender partnerships, comprehensive loan officer education and an extensive menu of Non-QM products. The company's year-over-year growth in Non-QM production reflects increasing consumer demand and Fairway's ability to deliver customized financing solutions.

According to Fairway Branch Manager Tim Schnautz, these products are also a way for loan officers to expand their business by better serving existing clients while reaching new markets.

"Non-QM has completely changed the landscape for a lot of LOs," Schnautz said. "These aren't borrowers with poor credit or people who can't afford a home. More often, they're financially strong individuals whose income simply doesn't fit within agency guidelines."

Rather than turning away qualified borrowers whose income falls outside conventional guidelines, loan officers can offer financing solutions tailored to each client's financial situation.

"When you combine the speed and service of Fairway with our in-house Non-QM capabilities, it gives loan officers a true competitive advantage," said Trevor Higgins, Fairway Branch Sales Manager.

"Many entrepreneurs follow their CPA's advice and maximize tax deductions, which lowers their taxable income but can create challenges when qualifying for a conventional mortgage," Higgins said. "Being able to qualify using bank statements, profit and loss statements or 1099 income can be a game changer."

He believes the opportunity extends beyond consumers.

"When marketed effectively, Non-QM can add two to three additional loans per month to a loan officer's pipeline," Higgins said. "It's a tremendous growth opportunity, and with Fairway's product offerings, operational support and speed to close, I believe our platform is unmatched."

As demand continues to grow for financing solutions that reflect today's increasingly diverse workforce, Fairway remains committed to helping borrowers find the right mortgage product for their unique financial circumstances while equipping loan officers with the education, technology and support needed to deliver exceptional service.

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

SOURCE Fairway Home Mortgage