American Watch is the Most American Watch Brand in the USA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when "Made in the USA" is the buzz phrase in our new economy, American Watch is as close as you can get to luxury watches Made in America. What complicates the value of watches in the mind of most consumers, is why do watches sell for $10, $25,000 even $350,000? Can the difference in price be justified by being manufactured in different countries? Should a stainless-steel Swiss quartz watch command a higher price than an American Watch, that keeps the same perfect time?

American Watch can help you realize your dreams throughout any step of the process - whether it's design, manufacturing, marketing or fulfillment. Our expertise in design will help point you in the right direction with current market trends.

Since 1988, Los Angeles based American Watch has been offering practical information for those who desire to produce and distribute their own private label watch line. The principles at American Watch have a combined 65 years of luxury watch manufacturing and clearly understand the art of watchmaking. Even though their watches are produced in the USA, American Watch remains cultured in the values of traditional Swiss watchmaking.

"For over 20 years, American Watch has been passionately producing quality watches in Los Angeles," says Michael Pucci, American Watch's Creative Director. "We love what we do, and we're proud of our work. We don't believe in cookie-cutter watch designs which is why some the best brands in the world use our services."

A wristwatch is like no other consumer product. Watches are in a category of their own; they can be worn every day, under any circumstance, and have no seasonality. Any loyal brand consumer will have positive reinforcement as they read the time on their watch and see your brand name on the watch a minimum of 20-times per day.

Even with the advent of technology and smartphones, watches have yet to go out-of-style. Watches have never been more in-style than now. As a brand extension, a watch can be image enhancing and a very profitable incremental business model. American Watch has their own in-house team of watchmaking experts to create curated boutique collections focused on brand equity and value. They create a quality watch collection that complements any brand and will also help with marketing objectives.

From the creative to production, American Watch will develop watch inspired brand strategies specifically tailored to your organization. Known as an integrated watch manufacturer specializing in the luxury, fashion, and smartwatch business, many famous brands have used American Watch's extended services. From creative development to manufacturing and merchandising strategies for brands, they provide the experience, resources, and capabilities necessary in watchmaking. They are an experienced group of individuals who enjoy solving the challenges brands & retailers face in the ever-changing and niche competitive timepiece market.

Their knowledge of manufacturing and design has given them an unparalleled view of the watch industry and are one of the first who pioneered direct to consumer branding. They understand where the watch market has been and where it is going. Their expertise & exceptional services help any organization achieve profitable sales through our best practice manufacturing, marketing, and efficient business processes, even fulfillment.

For those who would like to access additional information on watch manufacturing, American Watch has launched a new web site at WWW.AmericanWatch.com This site designed for wristwatch aficionados, who want to learn more about the competencies of our USA-based factory which produces wristwatches in Los Angeles.

For additional information, please contact Michael Pucci at 221524@email4pr.com or 800 -862 - 6772.

SOURCE American Watch

Related Links

http://www.AmericanWatch.com

