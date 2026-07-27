Tennessee American Water Accepting Applications for 2026 Firefighting Support Grant Program

Grants to Assist Uniformed, Professional and Volunteer Fire Departments

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee American Water today announced the opening of its 2026 Firefighting Support Grant Program, providing funding for equipment or training needs for eligible professional and volunteer fire departments located within Tennessee American Water's service territories.

"Fire departments are on the front lines of protecting communities across our state every day," said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. "We're proud to support fire companies and their work with resources that help keep people, essential infrastructure and community services safe."

The Firefighting Support Grant Program provides financial assistance to uniformed, professional and volunteer fire departments. Eligibility is limited to fire departments located within Tennessee American Water service territories or those that provide fire protection services to customers within its service territories. Applicants can apply directly on the company's website, tennesseeamwater.com, under the Community tab. Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded to cover costs for equipment or training.

Last year, the company awarded 17 grants to uniformed, professional and volunteer fire departments in Hamilton, Marion and Sequatchie counties in Tennessee and parts of northwest Georgia.

Grant applications are available at https://www.amwater.com/tnaw/News-Community/firefighter-grant-program. Applications must be submitted on the website or postmarked by Monday, August 31, and recipients will be notified in September.

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE American Water