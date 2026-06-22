American Water Brings Industry Expertise and Forward-Looking Solutions to ACE26

CAMDEN, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., will help lead critical conversations at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2026 Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE26), taking place June 21 through June 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

"American Water's leadership at ACE26 reflects our commitment to operational excellence, expertise, and to working with our utility peers to help address water challenges," said John Griffith, President and CEO of American Water. "The utility industry is at its best when we collectively come together to share knowledge so that all customers have safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services."

ACE26 brings together global water professionals, utility leaders, researchers and regulators to explore critical issues facing the water industry and share best practices. With a strong presence throughout the conference, nearly 15 American Water experts will share insights on water quality, operational resilience, customer affordability, stakeholder engagement, industry innovation and more—reinforcing American Water's commitment to advancing solutions that benefit customers and communities nationwide.



Learn more about ACE26 here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.



For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water