American Water Celebrates Earth Day by Promoting Water Conservation and Environmental Stewardship

Simple Ways to Make Earth Day Every Day

CAMDEN, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., is recognizing Earth Day by encouraging customers and communities to help protect and conserve water resources.

Throughout April, American Water employees across the company's national footprint are participating in environmental stewardship initiatives, including watershed cleanups, conservation education programs and volunteer events that support the protection of local waterways.

"Earth Day is an important reminder that protecting our water resources is a shared responsibility across communities, industry and government," said Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "At American Water, our teams work every day to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service, while caring for the environments where we live and operate."

Customers can continue to play a role in protecting water resources and the environment by treating every day like it's Earth Day. Get started by adopting a few of the simple ways listed below:

Join a community cleanup event

Learn or teach others about conservation

Fix household leaks promptly

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving

Run full loads of laundry and dishes, or purchase and install water-efficient fixtures

Collect rainwater to water flowers and plants

Turn off sprinklers during and for 48 hours after it rains

Properly dispose of household hazardous substances

For more Earth Day information and resources, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Earth Day website: epa.gov/earthday.

Additionally, this Saturday, April 25, is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This day is a dedicated time for the general public to dispose of unneeded medications instead of flushing them down the toilet. Their safe disposal helps to keep source water clean, preserve the environment and protect public health. For more information and to find local drop-off locations, visit dea.gov/takebackday.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water