American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water Launch 2026 Hydration Station Grant Program on National Hydration Day

Funding available for reusable water bottle filling stations in Illinois American Water's service areas

BELLEVILLE, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Hydration Day, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., along with Illinois American Water, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2026 Hydration Station Grant Program from eligible organizations within its service areas.

This initiative aims to boost confidence and trust in tap water while reducing single-use plastic waste by providing sustainable hydration options in public spaces. The announcement on National Hydration Day underscores the importance of healthy hydration habits and highlights the role safe, reliable tap water plays in supporting community health and wellbeing.

"We're committed to providing access to clean, safe, reliable, and affordable water service," stated Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water and member, American Water Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees. "Through funding provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, this program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration with tap water more accessible in public spaces while encouraging environmental stewardship."

Selected recipients will receive funding to purchase reusable water bottle filling stations, enhancing public access to sustainable water sources. Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization, K-12 public school, college or university located within Illinois American Water's service territory and be open to the public. Recipients will be responsible for installation and associated costs.

Funding for the Hydration Station Grant Program will be provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, as part of its State Strategic Impact Grant Program, focused on high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint. State Strategic Impact grants are part of the Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focused on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

In 2025, over $40,000 in support was awarded across twelve organizations through the Hydration Station Grant Program.

For more information and to apply, visit the Hydration Station Grant Program page of Illinois American Water's website. Deadline to apply is September 4, 2026.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water