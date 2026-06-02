American Water Joins Dialogue on Affordability at the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners 2026 Annual Meeting

CAMDEN, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., joins important conversations during the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners (WCPSC) 2026 Annual Meeting, held May 31 through June 3, 2026, in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. WCPSC is a regional association within the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and brings together commissioners, regulators, utilities and industry leaders.

"At American Water, our focus is on delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "From strengthening system resilience and enhancing the customer experience and supporting affordability, we remain dedicated to practical solutions that directly benefit the customers we serve."

Sarah Leeper, President, California American Water, will join the panel Affordability: Examining Causes and Cures to the Affordability Dilemma, which will focus on utility affordability. Moderated by Commissioner John Reynolds (Calif.), the panel will explore affordability challenges and opportunities driven by infrastructure investment needs, regulatory requirements and rising input costs.

American Water plays a critical role in addressing infrastructure needs, protecting water quality while remaining focused on customer affordability. Through leadership participation in conferences and meetings like WCPSC, the company continues to engage with regulators and key stakeholders to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

For more information about the WCPSC 2026 Annual Meeting, visit: https://www.wcpsc.org/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water