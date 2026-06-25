American Water Named to TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 List

CAMDEN, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that is has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies in 2026 by Statista Inc. and TIME.

"American Water is honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at American Water. "At American Water, sustainability principles are fundamental to our corporate strategy and values. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability as part of our commitment to the communities we serve."

TIME partnered with market research firm Statista, Inc. – the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider – to evaluate more than 20 key performance indicators (KPIs) in an analysis of more than 5,800 global companies. The criteria used to determine the top 750 companies reviewed sustainability commitments, reporting transparency, and a variety of KPIs on environmental and social stewardship.

American Water's sustainability principles include:

Financial: We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Operational: We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers.

We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers. Cultural: We foster a high-performing workforce by attracting and retaining employees who share our purpose and values. Investing in our people drives innovation, operational improvement and quality service for our customers and communities.

View the full list of TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2026 here.



Learn more about American Water's sustainability leadership here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water