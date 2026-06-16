American Water Provides Expertise at 2026 MACRUC Annual Education Conference

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American Water

Jun 16, 2026, 13:00 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., will contribute its expertise to key discussions at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners (MACRUC) Annual Education Conference, taking place June 15 through June 16, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

Deb Degillio, SVP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, American Water, will speak as part of the panel discussion Navigating AI, focusing on AI's potential for both business efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"At American Water, our priority is providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "American Water remains committed to leveraging technologies that enhance customer satisfaction, while building resilient systems and delivering essential services to our customers and communities every day."

For more information about the 2026 MACRUC Annual Education Conference, visit: http://macruc.org/.

About American Water
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water

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