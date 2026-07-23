California American Water Advances $2.5 Million Well Rehabilitation Program to Enhance Water System Reliability

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is investing $2.5 million in its Northern District Well Rehabilitation Program, a multi-year effort to strengthen groundwater infrastructure, maintain well performance, and ensure safe, reliable water service across the region. Customers in the Northern District depend on more than 100 groundwater wells that require ongoing maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement to support long-term reliability and water supply.

The Well Rehabilitation Program includes upgrades at multiple well sites and will continue through December 2027. These efforts are intended to maintain groundwater production capacity and extend the life of essential water infrastructure.

As part of the program, California American Water recently began rehabilitation at the Auberry Well in Sacramento's Parkway water system. Built in 1989, the well is being cleaned, redeveloped, and tested to optimize performance and improve long-term reliability. Work at the site includes inspections, pump removal and reinstallation, well testing, and condition assessments to enhance overall performance.

"Regular well rehabilitation is an important part of maintaining a resilient and reliable water system," said Usmita Pokhrel, Senior Manager of Engineering at California American Water. "These investments help ensure our groundwater facilities continue operating efficiently, extend the life of critical infrastructure, and provide dependable service for our customers."

Well rehabilitation may involve video inspections, cleaning, redevelopment, pump testing, electrical modifications, and other improvements to restore groundwater production capacity. Additional upgrades may include chemical treatment, freeze protection, equipment upgrades, and piping improvements, both below and above ground.

California American Water coordinates rehabilitation activities to minimize customer impact and maintain reliable water service during construction. No service interruptions are expected as a result of this program.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

SOURCE American Water