Indiana American Water and Congressman Frank J. Mrvan Highlight Workforce Development at New $1.8 Million American Water Training Facility in Northwest Indiana

New hands-on training center in Gary will help prepare the next generation of water industry professionals

GARY, Ind., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan today previewed the new American Water Training Facility in Gary, a hands-on learning environment designed to strengthen workforce readiness, support operator training, and help prepare the next generation of skilled workers in the water industry.

Located at 650 Madison Street, the facility is expected to officially open this fall and represents a nearly $1.8 million investment in training, safety, and long-term operational excellence. Designed as an outdoor "mini-city," the training center provides a controlled environment where employees can practice real-world field scenarios before performing them in the community.

The training center will support instruction across production, field services, construction and future water applications. Training capabilities may include excavation, shoring, locating utility lines, traffic control, water main tapping, service line work, confined space procedures, meter installation, hydrant repair, and water main repair and replacement.

"Indiana American Water is proud to invest in a facility that directly supports the people who keep safe, reliable water service flowing for communities across Northwest Indiana," said Barry Suits, president, Indiana American Water. "This training center gives our employees the opportunity to build skills in a practical, hands-on environment while strengthening safety, operational excellence and career development. As our industry prepares for future workforce needs, this facility will help develop the next generation of licensed operators and skilled field professionals who will serve Hoosier communities for years to come."

"Thank you to all of the leaders of Indiana American Water for their commitment to workforce development, infrastructure reliability, and preparing the next generation of workers to support the essential services our communities depend on every day." Congressman Frank Mrvan said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to visit with the workforce and see this important investment in a new training facility that will help ensure more young people and current workers have access to beneficial trainings and successful career pathways."

The training facility is expected to benefit Indiana American Water's workforce throughout the state, including nearly 100 United Steelworkers employees, by expanding access to practical training opportunities that support skill development, safety, certification readiness and future leadership in the water sector.

"Water service is essential to public health, economic development and quality of life," Suits added. "By investing in workforce development today, we are helping ensure that communities across Northwest Indiana continue to receive high-quality service from trained, dedicated professionals tomorrow."

The July 24 visit provided an opportunity for Congressman Mrvan and Indiana American Water leaders to discuss workforce development, infrastructure investment, operator training, and the role of strong public-private collaboration in supporting safe and reliable water service throughout Northwest Indiana.

For more information, visit Indiana American Water.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water