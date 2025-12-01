American Water's Christine Keck Appointed to Washington Post Intelligence Council

Keck Brings Industry Expertise to Leading Policy Advisory Group

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced that Christine Keck, Vice President, Chief Legislative and External Affairs Officer, has been appointed to the WP Intelligence Council, an esteemed advisory group dedicated to advancing policy and industry innovation.

"We're thrilled that Christine has joined WP Intelligence's Council on Energy & Climate, and look forward to having her contribute to our world class thought leadership programs and briefings around the world," said Martin Kady, General Manager, WP Intelligence. "At WP Intelligence we are building a community of c-suites and thought leaders who are innovative and forward thinking. Christine's expertise in regulatory issues across water, energy, and utilities will be an asset to our research and discussions."

WP Intelligence is The Washington Post's newest suite of services providing senior executives with the insights and connections they need to navigate critical issues. This unique offering, which operates independently from The Post's newsroom, also encompasses invitation-only membership Councils in the fields of AI & Tech, Health Care, Energy & Climate and Global Security.

"I am honored to join the WP Intelligence Council and collaborate with such a talented network of professionals across multiple industries," said Keck. "Together, we can create real change and encourage innovation across many areas—but what matters most to me is championing policies and advancements that help enable safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services for future generations."

With more than two decades of leadership in utility management and public affairs, Keck's appointment underscores American Water's commitment to shaping the future of water stewardship across the U.S. and will support the Council to develop actionable solutions for communities, utilities and policymakers.

Keck's first convening as a member of the Council took place at the Global Women's Summit in late November in Washington, D.C.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

