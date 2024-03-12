American Waterways Operators Releases Video Highlighting Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry Commitment to Safety

The two-minute video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: Delivering Safety on America's Waterways, explains that the industry, while moving nearly 700 million tons of cargo each year, prioritizes the safety of mariners, communities, and the environment – all while boasting the lowest injury and fatality rate among major modes of freight transportation. The video also highlights the industry's strong, longstanding safety partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and its commitment to continuous safety improvement.

AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter commented: "For decades, AWO members have demonstrated their commitment to safety leadership – integrating it into their individual safety cultures, leading industry-wide initiatives and partnering with government and private sector stakeholders to safeguard human life and protect the marine environment. The tugboat, towboat and barge industry has consistently and enthusiastically worked to improve the safety environment for mariners and the communities we serve. We look forward to sharing this video far and wide as we continue to support our members in their safety journeys and the continuous improvement of safety, security, and environmental protection."

The video can be viewed here.

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move more than 665 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

