American Well Appoints New Executive to Lead Public Sector Growth

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Well®, the national telehealth leader, announced today that W.B. "Mitch" Mitchell will join its leadership team as Group Vice President of Government Solutions. Mitchell brings with him over 25 years of healthcare industry experience with a specific focus on working with government agencies and departments on digital health strategy and modernization efforts.

"When it comes to government healthcare IT experience, Mitch brings incredible knowledge, relationships, passion and a track record of success," said Jeff Kosowsky, General Manager of Strategic Solutions at American Well. "We are thrilled to welcome Mitch to the team and see him as instrumental as we extend telehealth and digital care to more broadly serve government agencies and the public sector at large."

Prior to joining American Well, Mitchell led government solutions for Ciox Health, a leader in secure medical records management and exchange. While there, he served as Senior Vice President with responsibility for developing services and organizational infrastructure to address Health Information Management requirements for federal agencies. Prior to this, Mitchell served in various senior leadership roles at McKesson and RelayHealth (now Change Healthcare), where he led teams supporting technology strategy, contracting, cyber security, operations, and transformation of healthcare delivery models for government stakeholders.

"American Well's mission to provide secure, affordable, high quality access to healthcare is inspiring," said W.B "Mitch" Mitchell. "I am thrilled to be joining the national telehealth leader to help drive broader adoption of this technology and to reinforce the commitment to serve populations across government agencies. The value American Well is bringing to clinicians and patients is clear and aligns well with the needs that many government organizations are facing."

About American Well

American Well is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. American Well believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 160 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com.

