American Well Integrates with Epic EHR; Supporting Video Visits in MyChart and in Hyperspace Provider Workflow

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National telehealth leader American Well® announced today a new offering within Epic's App Orchard. The American Well Telehealth Patient app complements the recently announced American Well Telehealth Clinical app, which supports acute care workflows for provider-provider encounters. The American Well Telehealth Patient app now makes video visits available from directly within MyChart, enabling health systems' providers to incorporate video as part of care delivery.

"At American Well, our purpose is to equip clinicians and patients with tools to realize a better healthcare experience. The integration we've done delivers on this promise and more importantly, represents the first of many important workflow contributions we'll introduce to help health systems not only launch, but strategically scale their telehealth programs," said Mike Baird, president of customer solutions at American Well. "As hospitals are increasingly realizing the fundamental value of making digital care delivery core to their care and patient engagement strategies, it's critical that the associated workflows are intuitive, seamless and fully-connected. We're thrilled to support hospitals across the country as they build out their virtual care journey."

Telehealth integration within the EHR and patient portals is more critical than ever, as consumers' expectation for virtual care continues to grow. According to American Well's 2019 Consumer Survey, consumers are more willing to switch to a primary care provider that is offering video visits, especially among patients in the age range of 45-64. The integration of telehealth as part of the EHR and patient portal workflow empowers providers to easily incorporate video as part of care delivery, extending their reach, while also making it easy for patients to access care.

With the American Well Telehealth Patient app clients can enable their providers to deliver patient-provider video visits in the following ways:

Patients

Schedule virtual appointments in MyChart or request virtual visits.

Easily access video visits, directly from MyChart.

Providers

See when patient has arrived in the virtual waiting room.

Start video calls with one-click directly from the patient chart in Hyperspace.

Schedule virtual visits and accept visits directly in the patient chart.

For more information on American Well's telehealth offerings, visit https://www.americanwell.com/solution-overview/.

About American Well

American Well is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. American Well believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 160 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell, Digital First and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.



Media Contacts:



American Well

Holly Spring

holly.spring@americanwell.com



Innsena Communications

Amwell@Innsena.com

SOURCE American Well

Related Links

http://www.americanwell.com

