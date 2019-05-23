American Well Telehealth App Now Available in Epic App Orchard

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National telehealth leader American Well® announced today the launch of its leading virtual care platform in Epic's App Orchard. The American Well Telehealth (Clinical) app will allow providers to embed video visits into their existing clinical workflows and launch an American Well-powered video consultation from the patient chart with one click.

"As we uncovered in our latest physician survey, telehealth is being adopted at lightning speed1," said Mike Baird, president of customer solutions at American Well. "Providers want access to integrated platforms designed for all types of virtual care. With App Orchard, we can provide their users with telehealth opportunities within their existing workflows, supporting the success of virtual care programs for both the provider and the patient alike."

American Well will enable providers to easily start video calls directly from the patient chart without having to change their workflow or download separate applications. Users will be able to:

Join a video room in a patient context (using webRTC, iOS/Android and standards-based video end points)

Leverage far end camera control and fleet monitoring with American Well's telemedicine carts

Enable digital collaboration with non-Epic facilities

Access Medical Images (PACS) to treat stroke patients

Take advantage of American Well's award winning patient engagement services

Telehealth integration with electronic medical records is more critical than ever, as physician adoption of telehealth has increased significantly in the past three years. According to American Well's 2019 Physician Survey, a total of 22 percent of physicians have used telehealth to see patients, up 340 percent from 2015 when only 5 percent of physicians reported having ever used telehealth. This shift in readiness is driven by physicians' desire to improve patient access to care, improve patient outcomes and attract and retain patients.

About American Well

American Well is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. American Well believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 150 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 7,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell, Digital First and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Epic and App Orchard are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

