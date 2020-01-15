American Well's Clinical Partner, Online Care Network II PC Earns NCQA Accreditation in Credentialing for the Third Time

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Well®, a national telehealth technology and services company, announced today that its clinical partner, the Online Care Network II PC (commonly known as the Online Care Group), has received Accreditation in Credentialing from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), valid through December 2022. This is the third time the Online Care Network II PC has received Accreditation in Credentialing from the NCQA.

"Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that the Online Care Network II PC has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA.

The Accreditation reinforces Online Care Network II PC's commitment to quality excellence in all aspects of telehealth and adds to the portfolio of industry certifications for meeting quality standards attained by American Well and Online Care Network II PC. In fact, Amwell®, American Well's direct-to-consumer service, was the first telehealth platform to receive accreditation by the American Telemedicine Association1.

"We're proud to once again have our commitment to quality validated by the NCQA," said Dr. Peter Antall, Chief Medical Officer, American Well and President of the Online Care Network II PC. "The foundation of healthcare is trust. Our commitment to clinical excellence and high-quality standards is a major component of how we build trust with our partners and clients, as well as the patients and the providers who make up our network."

To share its knowledge on clinical excellence in telehealth, American Well will present a free webinar on Thursday, January 23 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET. During the webinar, "Maintaining the Highest Clinical Quality Standards in Telehealth for Your Program," Dr. Antall, Stephanie Smith, Director of Clinical Quality Assurance, American Well, and Dr. Nitin Nanda, CEO & Chairman of Aligned Telehealth, will discuss keys to success in delivering high-quality telehealth, including how healthcare organizations can launch their own telehealth program, and the unique clinical quality standards associated with delivering acute behavioral health services virtually.

NCQA Accreditation is a voluntary review process. The NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited American Well's credentialing functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About American Well

American Well is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. American Well believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 180 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives. For more information on American Well, please visit AmericanWell.com or to learn more about the Online Care Network II PC visit: https://providers.americanwell.com/online-care-group/.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook atfacebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

