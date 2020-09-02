American Woman, With Hong Chau And Sarah Gadon, By Filmmaker Semi Chellas, To Premiere Digitally On New Platform: Labz Live

WHAT: AMERICAN WOMAN , a new film by Semi Chellas ( Mad Men, Ophelia ) will launch a digital "Premiere Week" beginning September 14th. Set in 1974, AMERICAN WOMAN is a remarkably timely story about two very different women on the run from the law. Jenny (HONG CHAU / Watchmen, Downsizing ) is an anti-war activist who finds herself thrown together with Pauline (SARAH GADON / Alias Grace, Enemy ), an heiress-turned-radical after a violent break with her past. The film asks important questions: How do we change? And how do we change minds? Chellas adapted AMERICAN WOMAN from Susan Choi's Pulitzer-shortlisted novel, which reimagines the kidnapping of Patricia Hearst from the perspective of a fellow fugitive.

WHERE: LABZ LIVE, a new immersive way for audiences to view films and shows, LABZ LIVE is a partnership between AMERICAN WOMAN producer, Level Forward and startup The Labz. AMERICAN WOMAN will be the first film to premiere on the platform.

HOW: VIRTUAL PREMIERE WEEK will be more interactive than other viewing experiences. In addition to watching the film, audience members will be able to self-direct their own pre-show lobby program, participate in themed post-show discussions, access bonus media, and browse a virtual swag bag.

September 14th will be a preview night for journalists who would like to review the experience. For tickets to this show, please email [email protected] with your name and publication. September 15th will be a Gun Neutral themed night; followed by a night focused on literature and history with author Susan Choi (winner of last year's National Book Award for Trust Exercise) on the 17th; a black-tie-top Gala with the cast on the 18th; and a making-of matinee workshop on the 19th with filmmaker Chellas, Director of Photography Gregory Middleton (Watchmen, Game of Thrones) and Composer Lesley Barber (Late Night, Manchester by the Sea).

WHY: BECAUSE STORIES LIVE BEYOND THE SCREEN and deserve to be extended into meaningful discussions that account for their impact. Premiere Week will highlight some of the work Level Forward's organizational partners have been doing in the areas of Asian-American storytelling, youth activism, and taking greater accountability for on-screen gun violence.

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 14-19, showtimes at 7pm EDT and 7pm PDT most nights, as well as a matinee workshop at 11am PT/2pm ET on the 19th. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.levelforward.live .

WHO: SEMI CHELLAS is best known as a writer/producer of The Romanoffs and Mad Men, where she was nominated for six Emmys, won two Writers Guild Awards, and ran the writers' room in the final seasons. She has also written a number of indie features, most lately Ophelia (starring Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, George MacKay, and Clive Owen). AMERICAN WOMAN is her directing debut.

About AMERICAN WOMAN

American Woman had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival (where it was one of Variety's "Movies We Can't Wait to See"), and a Gala Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (where programmers called it a "classic political thriller [with] shades of the best '70s American cinema"). It was the opening gala film at The Female Eye Film Festival; won Best Director, Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival; awarded a Special Jury Prize for the lead actresses at the Calgary International Film Festival; and received the Gold Remi Award for a period film at the Houston WorldFest.

About CAAM

The Center for Asian American Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. We do this by funding, producing, distributing and exhibiting works in film, television and digital media. For 40 years, CAAM has exposed audiences to new voices and communities, advancing our collective understanding of the American experience through programs specifically designed to engage the Asian American community and the public at large.



About LABZ LIVE

Labz Live is a new production and distribution platform giving audiences a more engaging and interactive way to be virtually entertained. Whether presenting films, theater, episodic, or panel discussions and town halls, Labz Live layers live and pre-recorded video with audio, images, text, and links to immerse the viewer in a more robust, self-directed environment, and presents a more compelling multimedia event. Labz Live is a service of technology startup The Labz and entertainment company Level Forward . In September, Labz Live will host The People's Summit: Transformation 2020 in partnership with the Center for Popular Democracy. For information please visit transformation2020.org .

About LEVEL FORWARD

Level Forward is a creative ecosystem of storytellers, business people and social change organizers focused on expanding the opportunity and influence of creative excellence in pursuit of economic transformation. In addition to being a founding partner of the Labz Live platform and experience, Level Forward develops, produces, finances and impacts creative works across stage and screen including American Woman, The Assistant, from filmmaker Kitty Green, and What The Constitution Means To Me, from creator Heidi Schreck.

