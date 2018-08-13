American Woodmark Corporation Announces First Quarter Conference Call on the Internet

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss first quarter results on Monday, August 27, 2018.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation's conference call will be available on‑line at: http://www.americanwoodmark.com on Monday, August 27, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) August 27 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) September 6, by dialing 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 5361698.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. The Company presently operates 18 manufacturing facilities and 7 primary service centers across the country. For more information, visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

SOURCE American Woodmark Corporation

