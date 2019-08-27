American Woodmark Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019.

Net sales for the first fiscal quarter decreased 0.4% to $427.4 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth in the builder channel which was offset by declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net income was $26.9 million ($1.59 per diluted share) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $24.8 million ($1.41 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the current quarter was positively impacted by lower sales and marketing expense and lower interest expense. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $2.13 for the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $2.04 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter was $69.6 million, or 16.3% of net sales, compared to $68.1 million, or 15.9% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

"Despite the difficult market, we are very pleased with our financial performance in our first fiscal quarter," said Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO. "Our system is operating very efficiently, overcoming a number of cost headwinds as we continue to capitalize on integration synergies. Within the market, we once again over indexed in the builder channel, however repair and remodel remained challenging."

Cash provided by operating activities for the first fiscal quarter was $62.6 million and free cash flow totaled $56.0 million for the first fiscal quarter. The Company paid down $42.0 million of its term loan facility during the current fiscal quarter.

On August 22, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding common shares.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At July 31, 2019, the Company operated eighteen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers located throughout the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION











Unaudited Financial Highlights











(in thousands, except share data)











Operating Results

















Three Months Ended





July 31





2019

2018











Net sales

$ 427,365



$ 428,962

Cost of sales & distribution

332,846



333,226



Gross profit

94,519



95,736

Sales & marketing expense

20,687



22,938

General & administrative expense

29,432



29,830

Restructuring charges

(19)



2,441



Operating income

44,419



40,527

Interest expense, net

8,088



9,425

Other (income) expense, net

(7)



(1,437)

Income tax expense

9,457



7,772



Net income

$ 26,881



$ 24,767













Earnings Per Share:







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

16,907,463



17,618,943













Net income per diluted share

$ 1.59



$ 1.41



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





July 31

April 30





2019

2019











Cash & cash equivalents

$ 71,049



$ 57,656

Investments - certificates of deposit

500



1,500

Customer receivables

119,999



125,901

Inventories

115,341



108,528

Income taxes receivable

—



1,009

Other current assets

11,308



11,441



Total current assets

318,197



306,035

Property, plant & equipment, net

204,960



208,263

Operating lease assets, net

95,285



—

Trademarks, net

4,722



5,555

Customer relationship intangibles, net

201,694



213,111

Goodwill

767,612



767,612

Other assets

30,946



29,355



Total assets

$ 1,623,416



$ 1,529,931













Current portion - long-term debt

$ 2,352



$ 2,286

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

178,075



147,304



Total current liabilities

180,427



149,590

Long-term debt

647,697



689,205

Deferred income taxes

63,202



64,749

Long-term operating lease liabilities

76,271



—

Other liabilities

4,651



6,034



Total liabilities

972,248



909,578

Stockholders' equity

651,168



620,353



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,623,416



$ 1,529,931



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





July 31





2019

2018











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 62,612



$ 52,937

Net cash used by investing activities

(5,580)



(16,406)

Net cash used by financing activities

(43,639)



(64,755)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,393



(28,224)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

57,656



78,410













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 71,049



$ 50,186



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (2) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (3) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (4) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors regarding the same.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) gain/loss on asset disposals, (8) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (9) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the GAAP Equivalents









Three Months Ended



July 31 (in thousands)

2019

2018









Net income (GAAP)

$ 26,881



$ 24,767

Add back:







Income tax expense

9,457



7,772

Interest expense, net

8,088



9,425

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,863



10,768

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles







and trademarks

12,250



12,250

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 68,539



$ 64,982

Add back:







Acquisition related expenses (1)

41



2,761

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward







contracts (2)

56



(794)

Stock-based compensation expense

897



786

Loss on asset disposal

66



354

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 69,599



$ 68,089











Net Sales

$ 427,365



$ 428,962

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

16.3 %

15.9 %















(1) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income









Three Months Ended



July 31 (in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018









Net income (GAAP)

$ 26,881



$ 24,767

Add back:







Acquisition related expenses

41



2,761

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles







and trademarks

12,250



12,250

Tax benefit of add backs

(3,097)



(3,798)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 36,075



$ 35,980











Weighted average diluted shares

16,907,463



17,618,943

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

$ 2.13



$ 2.04



Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended



July 31



2019

2018









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 62,612



$ 52,937

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

6,593



11,563

Free cash flow

$ 56,019



$ 41,374



(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays. During fiscal 2020 and 2019, approximately $0.5 million and $4.5 million, respectively, in cash outflows were incurred related to the new company headquarters.

Net Leverage









Twelve Months Ended



July 31 (in thousands)

2019





Net income (GAAP)

$ 85,802

Add back:



Income tax expense

28,885

Interest expense, net

34,315

Depreciation and amortization expense

46,541

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles



and trademarks

49,000

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 244,543

Add back:



Acquisition related expenses (1)

1,398

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (2)

850

Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)

(5,266)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,151

Loss on asset disposal

1,684

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 246,360











As of July 31



2019 Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 2,352

Long-term debt, less current maturities

647,697

Total debt

650,049

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(71,049)

Net debt

$ 579,000







Net leverage (4)

2.35











(1) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results. (3) The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $5.5 million for fiscal year 2019, and the Company incurred $0.3 million in loan modification expense in connection with an amendment to the credit agreement during fiscal year 2019. (4) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2019.

