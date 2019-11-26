American Woodmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Net sales for the second fiscal quarter increased 0.7% to $428.0 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net sales for the first six months of the current fiscal year increased 0.2% to $855.4 million from the comparable period of the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth in the builder channel during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2020, which was offset by declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels.

Net income was $22.2 million ($1.31 per diluted share) for the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $18.5 million ($1.05 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the current quarter was positively impacted by higher sales, lower selling and marketing expense and lower interest expense. Net income for the first six months of the current fiscal year was $49.0 million ($2.90 per diluted share) compared with $43.3 million ($2.46 per diluted share) for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $1.84 for the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $1.60 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and $3.97 for the first six months of the current fiscal year compared with $3.64 for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter was $62.9 million, or 14.7% of net sales, compared to $60.8 million, or 14.3% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the fiscal year was $132.5 million, or 15.5% of net sales, compared to $128.9 million, or 15.1% of net sales, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

"Relative to the overall market, we are pleased with our revenue and margin performance in the second fiscal quarter," said Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO. "Our new construction and stock home center business net sales growth was strong. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved over the prior year as our operational performance allowed us to continue to offset much of the cost headwinds we are facing."

Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of the current fiscal year was $86.2 million and free cash flow totaled $66.1 million. The Company paid down $72.0 million of its term loan facility during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION



















Unaudited Financial Highlights



















(in thousands, except share data)



















Operating Results

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





October 31

October 31





2019

2018

2019

2018



















Net sales

$ 428,016



$ 424,878



$ 855,381



$ 853,840

Cost of sales & distribution

340,966



338,116



673,812



671,342



Gross profit

87,050



86,762



181,569



182,498

Sales & marketing expense

20,451



22,986



41,138



45,924

General & administrative expense

29,900



28,718



59,332



58,548

Restructuring charges

(188)



(406)



(207)



2,035



Operating income

36,887



35,464



81,306



75,991

Interest expense, net

7,436



8,943



15,524



18,368

Other (income) expense, net

(527)



1,112



(534)



(325)

Income tax expense

7,815



6,921



17,272



14,693



Net income

$ 22,163



$ 18,488



$ 49,044



$ 43,255





















Earnings Per Share:















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

16,955,835



17,588,449



16,932,236



17,589,767





















Net income per diluted share

$ 1.31



$ 1.05



$ 2.90



$ 2.46



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







October 31

April 30





2019

2019











Cash & cash equivalents

$ 51,435



$ 57,656

Investments - certificates of deposit

—



1,500

Customer receivables

120,118



125,901

Inventories

119,758



108,528

Income taxes receivable

2,704



1,009

Other current assets

15,009



11,441



Total current assets

309,024



306,035

Property, plant & equipment, net

206,899



208,263

Operating lease assets, net

89,662



—

Trademarks, net

3,889



5,555

Customer relationship intangibles, net

190,278



213,111

Goodwill

767,612



767,612

Other assets

31,300



29,355



Total assets

$ 1,598,664



$ 1,529,931













Current portion - long-term debt

$ 2,320



$ 2,286

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

167,089



147,304



Total current liabilities

169,409



149,590

Long-term debt

617,930



689,205

Deferred income taxes

59,636



64,749

Long-term operating lease liabilities

72,067



—

Other liabilities

4,714



6,034



Total liabilities

923,756



909,578

Stockholders' equity

674,908



620,353



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,598,664



$ 1,529,931



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





October 31





2019

2018











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 86,232



$ 107,667

Net cash used by investing activities

(18,288)



(19,717)

Net cash used by financing activities

(74,165)



(108,498)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,221)



(20,548)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

57,656



78,410













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 51,435



$ 57,862



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (2) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (3) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (4) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors regarding the same.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) gain/loss on asset disposals, (8) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (9) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the GAAP Equivalents













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



October 31

October 31 (in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 22,163



$ 18,488



$ 49,044



$ 43,255

Add back:















Income tax expense

7,815



6,921



17,272



14,693

Interest expense, net

7,436



8,943



15,524



18,368

Depreciation and amortization expense

12,164



11,458



24,027



22,226

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles















and trademarks

12,250



12,250



24,500



24,500

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 61,828



$ 58,060



$ 130,367



$ 123,042

Add back:















Acquisition related expenses (1)

(130)



649



(89)



3,410

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward















contracts (2)

(152)



993



(96)



199

Stock-based compensation expense

1,178



836



2,075



1,622

Loss on asset disposal

151



230



217



584

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 62,875



$ 60,768



$ 132,474



$ 128,857



















Net Sales

$ 428,016



$ 424,878



$ 855,381



$ 853,840

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

14.7 %

14.3 %

15.5 %

15.1 %

(1) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



October 31

October 31 (in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 22,163



$ 18,488



$ 49,044



$ 43,255

Add back:















Acquisition related expenses

(130)



649



(89)



3,410

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles















and trademarks

12,250



12,250



24,500



24,500

Tax benefit of add backs

(3,103)



(3,291)



(6,200)



(7,089)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 31,180



$ 28,096



$ 67,255



$ 64,076



















Weighted average diluted shares

16,955,835



17,588,449



16,932,236



17,589,767

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.84



$ 1.60



$ 3.97



$ 3.64





Free Cash Flow









Six Months Ended



October 31



2019

2018









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 86,232



$ 107,667

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

20,101



18,150

Free cash flow

$ 66,131



$ 89,517



(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays. During the first six months of fiscal 2020 and 2019, approximately $0.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, in cash outflows were incurred related to the new company headquarters.

Net Leverage









Twelve Months

Ended



October 31 (in thousands)

2019





Net income (GAAP)

$ 89,477

Add back:



Income tax expense

29,779

Interest expense, net

32,808

Depreciation and amortization expense

47,247

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles



and trademarks

49,000

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 248,311

Add back:



Acquisition related expenses (1)

619

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (2)

(295)

Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)

(5,266)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,493

Loss on asset disposal

1,605

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 248,467











As of October 31



2019 Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 2,320

Long-term debt, less current maturities

617,930

Total debt

620,250

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(51,435)

Net debt

$ 568,815







Net leverage (4)

2.29





(1) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results. (3) The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $5.5 million for fiscal year 2019, and the Company incurred $0.3 million in loan modification expense in connection with an amendment to the credit agreement during fiscal year 2019. (4) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended October 31, 2019.

