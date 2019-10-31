American Writers Museum Celebrates What It Means to be an Immigrant and Refugee in America Today

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Writers Museum celebrates refugee and immigrant writers with its newest exhibit called My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today, which explores the influence of modern immigrant and refugee writing on our culture, history and daily lives.

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today will give visitors and students a deeply personal experience, bringing them face-to-face — both through interactive, intimate video conversations and in-person — with contemporary authors who are immigrants and refugees from all over the world. The exhibit, which opens Nov. 21, 2019 and runs through May 2021, is designed to elicit thoughtful dialogue on a wide breadth of issues relating to the modern refugee crisis and the perception of immigrants in our country today.

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today features more than 30 authors who will delve into questions about writing influences, being multilingual, community, family, and what it means to be American. At a time when "immigrant" can be a symbol or slur, shorthand for any of a thousand complicated concepts, these writers explore what it truly means to cross borders.

Featured authors include Juan Martinez, Vu Tran, Dipika Mukherjee, Laila Halaby, Edwidge Danticat, Louie Perez, Ligiah Villalobos and many more who emigrated from Cuba, Ghana, Japan, China, France, Mexico, Italy, Korea, Nigeria, Russia, Israel, Colombia, Vietnam, Iran, Nigeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Authors participating in the discussion series include Diane Guerrero, best known for her roles on Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin and whose new memoir My Family, Divided: One Girl's Journey of Home, Loss, and Hope tells the story of her family's deportation back to Colombia while she was in high school and the devastation, heartbreak, hope and resilience that ensued, which is reflective of thousands of undocumented families living in the U.S.

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor and other sponsors who are supporting this exhibit and the supporting program series. View complete press kit here: http://bit.ly/My-America-Immigrant-and-Refugee-Writers-Today

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibit do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

