American Yoga Pioneer Russell Simmons and Award Winning Author/Shamanic Teacher Vonetta E. Taylor Launch 'The Vitality Reset,' a 40-Day Challenge to Master and Re-engineer the Code of Aging

40 Days to a Younger You: New Program Launches January 1 to Transform Aging from the Inside Out

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions prepare for another cycle of ambitious New Year's goals, American yoga pioneer Russell Simmons and award-winning shamanic teacher Vonetta E. Taylor are launching The Vitality Reset, a groundbreaking 40-day online experience designed to break the cycle of failed resolutions.

The program begins January 1, 2026. Research shows that 80% of New Year's resolutions are abandoned by February, largely because they focus on willpower rather than the root cause. The Vitality Reset offers a radical alternative, guiding participants to deconstruct the limiting beliefs and subconscious patterns that lead to exhaustion and burnout.

"We've watched people struggle year after year, and it's not a willpower issue—it's an identity problem," said Russell Simmons, 68, a dedicated yogi for over 35 years. "We're teaching people to rewrite the code at the deepest level, so vitality becomes their natural state."

Vonetta E. Taylor, who has guided thousands of people stuck in depression, anxiety, exhaustion and burnout to reclaim their vitality and purpose, adds, "This program guides you to create a new 'Personal Vitality Code'—a conscious operating system for a life of boundless energy."

Enrollment for The Vitality Reset is now open for an introductory price of $144.

To celebrate the launch, all participants who complete the 40-day program will be entered to win the grand prize: an all-inclusive 7-night spa retreat at Simmons's Health and Wellness hotel in Bali.

The course includes five live teaching sessions, daily mantras, guided meditations, wellness hacks, a comprehensive Vitality Manual, vibrant community support, and more.

About Vonetta E. Taylor: Renowned shamanic teacher and award-winning author of The Shaman's Apprentice: A Memoir. Her work bridges ancient wisdom with modern living.

About Russell Simmons: Co-founder of Def Jam Records, 5x best-selling author, and an American yoga pioneer dedicated to wellness for over 35 years.

