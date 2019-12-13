American Youth Stagnant Reading Skills Since 2000 is a National Disgrace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The low level reading skills is a national disgrace and particularly a real problem in low income communities and the disadvantaged," said the CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Mr Andrew Kay.

"Clearly, we are all failing our children.

"The release of an international education report called PISA earlier this month highlighted that reading has been stagnant since 2000.

"The achievement gap in reading between high and low performers is widening." Mr Kay said.

"We must provide every child a chance to learn to read.

"We estimate the social and economic cost of illiteracy is hundreds of millions each year in the United States.

"If a child struggles to read, they often become an adult who struggles with issues related to unemployment, welfare, crime and health.

"Research tells us that for every $1 spent on quality literacy development, returns back $7 to the economy.

In response to the PISA report, the World Literacy Foundation announced today a new initiative with the Harry Moon book series to specifically target children in Grades 3, 4 and 5. The new Kids Read One program will provide books and education resources to School Districts so the whole class can read the same book series together.

A whole of class approach in reading a book together has proven to be highly effective to engage children in reading again says Mr Mark Poe, Children's author and co-creator of the "Amazing Adventures of Harry Moon", book series.

The World Literacy Foundation is a peak non-government charitable organisation striving to lift literacy rates in the United States. In the first phase of the KIDS READ ONE! project is focused on working in communities where more than 40% of children are struggling to read.

