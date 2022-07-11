American YouTube Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Producer Launches The Jack Vale Show

Father-Daughter Duo Kick-Off The Jack Vale Show in the Iconic Storytellers Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Vale, a popular American YouTuber, and family entertainer, today announced the launch of his latest venture, The Jack Vale Show. Co-hosted with his 20-year-old daughter and singer/songwriter, Madysyn, the Vales are thrilled to air the first episode of America's newest family-friendly podcast on July 11. The new show, featuring audio and visual production, will air every Monday and Thursday at 9 am PST on www.TheJackValeShow.com and is available on other popular podcast platforms as well.

Each one-hour episode of The Jack Vale Show will feature Jack and Madysyn's lighthearted perspectives on what's happening in today's world. The show will feature special guests from various walks of life, including celebrities, musicians, and actors across the globe. The format includes conversations ranging from politics to celebrities to popular culture and more, while also encouraging audience engagement through the execution of family-friendly pranks.

"As one of YouTube's original pranksters and father to a family of five, I've found that laughter truly brings people together and lightens everyone's day," said Jack Vale, creator of The Jack Vale Show. "After successfully launching several ventures, I knew my next one would be something really unique and special. With The Jack Vale Show, I want to give Americans light, fun entertainment, and a break from all the chaos going on. My kids have always had a sense of music from the 50's and 60's era, so when I suggested this idea to Madysyn, she was all in."

The first few episodes of The Jack Vale Show will be recorded at the Storytellers Museum in Bon Aqua, TN. The set features an original Coca-Cola soda bar from 1951, 1950s diner appliances, and neon lights, bringing a retro perspective and unique flare to The Jack Vale Show. The Vales are on a mission to deliver a truly unique and engaging podcast that will ensure laughs across the globe.

"I am thrilled to be able to join my dad on this new venture," said Madysyn, co-host of The Jack Vale Show. "We have a solid relationship that allows us to discuss anything even if we don't see eye-to-eye. Coming from different generations keeps the conversations interesting, as we both have unique viewpoints to share. Being able to spend this quality time with my dad while inspiring a national audience together means the world."

At the age of 12, Madysyn started writing and recording her original music after her dad posted a 20 second video of her singing that quickly went viral, garnering 20 million views. According to Jack, Madysyn has always had a natural talent for singing and songwriting. Madysyn appeared with her mother, Sherry Vale, on Lifetime Television's "The Pop Game" in 2017. The show featured a group of five young aspiring artists, offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the winner to receive a record contract with legendary record producer, Timbaland. Madysyn continues to pursue her passion as a musician in Nashville, TN, working with renowned songwriters and producers. Since Madysyn was 5, the father-daughter-duo has always had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time together, continuing to share that special bond on The Jack Vale Show.

Jack Vale's prank videos have been viewed more than 10 billion times collectively online and have 5 million loyal followers between YouTube and Facebook. Many of his pranks are completed in Huntington Beach, California, Vegas, and near his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Lopez Tonight talk show host George Lopez sent Vale to perform pranks on various celebrities at the 53rd Grammy Awards and has also appeared Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox and Friends, CNBC, The Doctors, and several other TV shows.

