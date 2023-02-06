Americana Songstress Emma Jo To Release Powerful New Single, 'Straight Into Mine'

Inspired by the breakdown of her marriage, the singer's highly anticipated track serves as an anthem for female empowerment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the mighty phoenix that rises from the ashes reborn and more alive than ever before, a refreshed Emma Jo is finally living her happily ever after. Now divorced, the singer is set to release on March 31 her upcoming single, "Straight into Mine," an intimate tune filled with raw, honest emotion chronicling her journey toward personal growth and liberation.

"In the song, I'm reflecting on a relationship—actually a MARRIAGE—where I couldn't be my true self," she explains. "With my ex, I couldn't go out, wear makeup or heels, or do things on my own. When I left that relationship, my life changed completely. I started to evolve back into the person I should have been if I had never met him. I'm vibrant, colorful, feminine, and fun."

Recorded in Nashville last fall, Emma Jo wrote the song in about an hour at studio Forty-One Fifteen with top 10 Billboard charting producer and songwriter, Craig Wilson. A slight detour from her normal sound, "Straight into Mine" exudes the feel of mainstream country with Emma Jo's powerful truth and vulnerability taking center stage.

"I was 22 and didn't know who I was gonna be, so I thought I needed somebody to be my everything," she sings at the start of the song.

Feedback on the yet-to-be-released track has been promising. It is her hope that the single empowers people, especially women, to live their best, authentic lives by rising above bad situations.

"The lyrics are very conversational. It's part of what makes people stop and listen to the song. From the first line, it sounds like I could be sitting at a bar next to someone, just telling them my story. It feels so truthful and powerful," she says.

Emma Jo's "Straight into Mine" is set to hit worldwide streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon just as she is returning from a short concert tour throughout Asia. There will also be a single release party at Nighthawk in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 1. Brett Fromson, an LA-based singer-songwriter, will open for Emma Jo and her band.

In addition to being a talented singer/songwriter, amid her divorce, Emma Jo became a certified life coach to help others. Along with the release of her single, she will also drop The Straight into Mine Workbook, a resource that will guide her fans through all the self-discovery and confidence-building processes that she went through.

"I hope that it will help people who are ready to walk straight into their own lives," she says.

To learn more, visit https://www.emmajo.rocks.

