Americana Technologies Hosts its Debut at Miami Art Basel

Americana hosted a live painting session with beloved artists Danny Cole, Vinnie Hager, and Andrew Wang, creating paintings to be auctioned for charity on the Americana marketplace in 2023. At the event, Americana community members had access to massages, wellness activities, and professional aura readings while supporting collectors and artists from around the world. Special guest and sponsor Pinata ( @pinatacloud ) also hosted education sessions for creators and developers looking to build in web3.

The event featured a Tom Sachs Rocket Factory exhibition which showcased how the physical and digital worlds can be merged. In collaboration with Atomic Form ( @atomicform ), attendees could view the "Holy Trinity" - Rocket NFTs on Wave displays , physical rocket sculptures, and the corresponding launch videos. As web3 evolves, this exhibit is a prime example of Americana's mission to create user-friendly access to physical collectibles with transparent ownership history and fair pricing. Americana is working in collaboration with the Rocket Factory team to tokenize physical rocket sculptures to be traded alongside their corresponding digital art NFTs as wrapped assets on the blockchain in 2023.

"Collecting has seemingly existed as a niche market for decades; however, the advent of technologies such as the internet, smartphones and NFTs have shown the space to be outdated and fragmented. There's also been an ushering in of a new generation of collectors more focused on technology, resulting in tremendous growth for the industry overall," said Jake Frey ( @frey ), Founder and CEO at Americana. "Today's collector wants to collect and manage in a different manner than before. Americana provides them with an efficient way to transact while incentivizing brands and creators with royalties on future sales of physical assets. It's an absolute game changer."

With the launch of the marketplace in early 2023, Americana will usher in the new standard for collecting physical assets with a global marketplace in the multi-billion dollar digital collectibles arena. Community members will be able to easily buy and sell physical and digital assets in seconds with Americana's vaulting capabilities removing the worry of spatial considerations, transport or maintenance, which has long saddled collectors.

Backed by a talented team of creators and developers, the Americana marketplace will empower consumers to buy and sell physical and digital assets in seconds with the ease of the blockchain.

With Americana, collecting and trading physical assets will be easier than ever. To learn more about Americana, visit: https://www.americana.io/ .

About Americana:

Launched in 2022 and led by a team of industry visionaries with an undying passion for art and collecting, Americana will be the new standard for buying, selling, storing and managing collectibles. Powered by blockchain technology and backed by 776 ( @sevensevensix ), Alexis Ohanian ( @alexisohanian ), OpenSea ( @opensea ) and Future. Americana has more than $27.6M in token ( @somethingtoken & @probablynthng ) transaction volume and more than four thousand unique users.

Website: https://www.americana.io

Instagram: @AmericanaNFT

Twitter: @AmericanaNFT

Contact: Danielle Dawson, [email protected]

SOURCE Americana Technologies, Inc.