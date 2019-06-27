AmericanChecked Retains National Accreditation for Background Checks

TULSA, Okla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanChecked, a nationally accredited background screening service provider, has completed a three-year interim surveillance audit, a requirement of the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP). Successful completion of the audit retains AmericanChecked's status as a nationally accredited firm and the company will continue to be listed as such in the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) member directory.

The NAPBS offers an accreditation program for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) located in the United States that has become a widely recognized seal of approval for a CRA and its commitment to achieving excellence through high professional standards with accountability that results in continued institutional improvement.

As a founding member of NAPBS, AmericanChecked recognized the benefit of a regulated and structured way to identify CRA's that uphold the highest standards, and was one of the first to achieve accreditation in 2010. Since that time, the company has maintained its accredited status, continually evaluating processes to ensure the most compliant and thorough reports on the market. AmericanChecked is a leading provider of employment screening services in highly regulated industries.

"From day one at AmericanChecked, we were committed to providing the best service with the best products in the industry," said Julie Hakman, president of AmericanChecked. "Being accredited is the greatest way to signify to clients that our organization adheres to the highest screening standards in the industry. Not only is 100% of our staff FCRA certified, but our leadership takes an active role at NAPBS and is on the leading edge of an industry that is always evolving."

The BSAAP provides a process for evaluating and improving internal operating procedures. The audit criteria is broken down into six critical areas:

Data Security

Legal Compliance

Client Education

Researchers and Data Standards

Verification Services Standards

Business Practices

Accredited CRAs must demonstrate compliance with the accreditation standards through a rigorous audit by an independent third-party auditor. After three years, a surveillance audit is conducted to ensure accredited CRAs are maintaining the highest level of industry standards. Accreditation lasts for a period of five years, after which time firms are required to reapply and successfully complete the accreditation process again in order to remain accredited.

ABOUT AMERICANCHECKED INC.

AmericanChecked Inc. is a nationally accredited background screening company providing efficient, paperless employee background screening solutions, in the United States and internationally. Decades of experience coupled with state-of-the-art security and technology distinguish AmericanChecked in today's marketplace. With an A+ BBB rating, AmericanChecked is the winner of: BBB Torch Award, US Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon, Tulsa Metropolitan Chamber Crystal Award and has been listed FORTUNE magazine three times as one of the Inner City 100 for fastest growing companies. For more information, visit www.americanchecked.com or www.tribaltrac.com.

ABOUT NAPBS

Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the NAPBS was established to represent the interest of companies offering background screening services and currently represents over 880 member companies across the United States that range from Fortune 100 firms to small local businesses that together conduct millions of background checks each year. To learn more, visit www.napbs.com.

