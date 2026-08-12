Americaneagle.com Achieves Sitecore Diamond Partner Status, Earning Highest Level of Recognition in Sitecore's Global Partner Program

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading digital agency specializing in website design and development, ecommerce, digital marketing, and hosting and managed cloud services, today announced it has been named a Sitecore Diamond Partner, the highest designation within Sitecore's global partner program.

The Diamond Partner tier represents Sitecore's most prestigious level of recognition and is reserved for an exclusive group of partners that consistently demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, customer success, and business growth across the Sitecore ecosystem. The designation reflects Americaneagle.com's proven ability to deliver impactful Sitecore-powered digital experiences while helping organizations achieve long-term business objectives through modern, customer-centric digital strategies.

As a Sitecore Diamond Partner, Americaneagle.com gains enhanced opportunities to collaborate with Sitecore, creating stronger alignment between the two organizations and providing customers with enhanced access to expertise, resources, and innovation.

"This recognition is a testament to the talent, dedication, and expertise of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to deliver transformative digital experiences," said Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com. "Our partnership with Sitecore has continued to strengthen over the years, and achieving Diamond Partner status reflects our shared commitment to innovation, customer success, and helping organizations maximize the value of their digital investments. Our customers have never had greater satisfaction with the platform than they have now. Customer satisfaction drives the partnership between our companies, and the results speak for themselves."

Americaneagle.com's elevation to Diamond Partner status follows a series of significant milestones in its relationship with Sitecore. Earlier this year, Sitecore selected Americaneagle.com to provide operational support for the infrastructure layer of Sitecore Managed Cloud, maintaining platform availability and supporting a seamless experience for Sitecore customers. This arrangement further underscores the agency's reputation as a trusted digital transformation partner and its ability to support enterprise organizations across complex digital ecosystems.

The Diamond designation recognizes Americaneagle.com's continued investment in Sitecore expertise, successful enterprise implementations, and comprehensive approach to digital experience delivery. The company has built a strong track record helping organizations modernize legacy platforms, migrate to modern Sitecore solutions like SitecoreAI, and optimize digital experiences. As the addition of SitecoreAI expands and enhances capabilities across the platform, Americaneagle.com is helping organizations identify practical applications that improve team productivity, content operations, and customer experience outcomes.

"Americaneagle.com has been a trusted Sitecore partner for more than 15 years, consistently helping organizations deliver complex digital experiences at an enterprise scale. Their ability to support customers across strategy, implementation, managed services, and AI readiness creates a unique depth of partnership. As organizations navigate an increasingly AI-driven future, Americaneagle.com continues to be a partner our customers can rely on to drive innovation while delivering operational excellence," said Dave Tilbury, Chief Operating Officer at Sitecore.

"Achieving Sitecore Diamond Partner status reflects the depth of expertise we've built across the Sitecore ecosystem and the success we've delivered for customers over many years," said Jon Price, VP of the Sitecore practice at Americaneagle.com. "As the platform continues to evolve, particularly through innovations like SitecoreAI and the acquisition of Scrunch, we're focused on helping organizations take advantage of new capabilities that streamline content operations, strengthen personalization, and create more relevant digital experiences for their customers."

Through a multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, developers, marketers, accessibility specialists, and support professionals, Americaneagle.com delivers end-to-end solutions that help organizations maximize the value of the Sitecore platform. The agency's expertise spans digital experience management, ecommerce, personalization, content strategy, marketing technology, platform modernization, and AI-enabled solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The Diamond Partner recognition further reinforces Americaneagle.com's position as one of the industry's leading Sitecore partners and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and results-driven digital solutions for enterprise organizations worldwide.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. Over the past 15+ years, Americaneagle.com and Sitecore have partnered on 1,000+ projects, currently serving more than 300 customers across industries, including United Airlines, PENN Entertainment, and Citadel Credit Union. With a global team of 700+ skilled professionals and a Sitecore practice of more than 200+ team members, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding our clients' goals. Offering unparalleled flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to successfully partner with businesses in any industry, from Fortune 500 enterprises to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, multi-channel retailers, and more.

Media Contact

Mike Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com