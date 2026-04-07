Americaneagle.com Joins Sitecore Velocity Program in Exclusive Four‑Year Partnership

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading digital agency and longtime Platinum Sitecore partner, today announced it has been named an official partner in Sitecore's newly launched Velocity Program for the next four years, marking a significant long‑term strategic commitment between the two organizations.

The multi‑year designation places Americaneagle.com among a small group of agencies globally chosen to help shape and advance the future of the Sitecore platform.

The Sitecore Velocity Program was designed for select agencies who consistently deliver measurable outcomes for customers to align even more closely with Sitecore. For Americaneagle.com clients, this four‑year Velocity partnership translates directly into added value—through earlier access to platform innovation, deeper coordination with Sitecore product and engineering teams, and accelerated delivery of advanced digital capabilities. Clients will also benefit from Americaneagle.com's early insight into SitecoreAI advancements, enabling smarter personalization, greater automation, and more connected omnichannel customer experiences over the long term.

"Technology creates possibility. Partnership turns that possibility into progress for our clients. Velocity gives agencies earlier access, deeper collaboration, and more leverage with SitecoreAI — our omnichannel content marketing platform built for the world beyond the website," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer of Sitecore. "The four-year Velocity commitment reflects confidence in Americaneagle.com's expertise, leadership, and continued role in delivering high-impact digital experiences using Sitecore."

"Velocity says it all," said Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com.

"Our partnership has always centered on delivering accelerated performance and meaningful outcomes. Being named a Velocity Partner for the next four years is a significant milestone that gives us the long‑term alignment needed to plan, invest, and innovate alongside Sitecore, ensuring our clients benefit from earlier access to new capabilities, deeper technical collaboration, and solutions built for sustained growth and success."

Platform partnerships are foundational to the award‑winning digital solutions delivered by Americaneagle.com. Sitecore was one of the agency's earliest technology partners, established more than 15 years ago, and Americaneagle.com was among the original Sitecore Platinum Partners. Most recently, Sitecore recognized Americaneagle.com as Partner of the Year, underscoring its leadership within the ecosystem. The four‑year Velocity partnership further cements Americaneagle.com's role at the forefront of innovation, capability development, and performance within the Sitecore community.

Many of the world's most recognized brands rely on Americaneagle.com for Sitecore implementation, migration, hosting, managed services, ongoing support, and staff augmentation. For more information about the Sitecore practice at Americaneagle.com, please visit Sitecore consulting and development services or browse our portfolio of successful Sitecore projects. Contact us today at [email protected] to get started.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding our clients' goals. Offering unparalleled flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to successfully partner with businesses in any industry, from Fortune 500 enterprises to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, multi-channel retailers, and more.

Media Contact:

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com