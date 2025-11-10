Vizient and Americaneagle.com Celebrate a 2025 Sitecore Digital Impact Award

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, Sitecore's Partner of the Year, and Platinum Partner for hosting and implementations, is proud to announce that our pacesetting digital solutions with Vizient have received the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore Award at the 2025 Sitecore Digital Impact Awards.

Sitecore's annual Digital Impact Awards presentation took place at last week's Sitecore Symposium in Orlando, Florida. The Sitecore Digital Impact Awards recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital environments using Sitecore technology. As its name implies, the Most Innovative Use of Sitecore Award is presented to a project solution that creatively extends Sitecore platform implementation in new and successful ways.

Vizient and Americaneagle.com successfully leveraged Sitecore to accelerate personalized website experiences tailored to defined audience segments. The previous one-size-fits-all website approach to web solutions had led to inefficient, excessive, and uncoordinated communications. Thirteen distinct digital experiences were developed to span C-suite roles in healthcare and professional personas like pharmacy, operations, and strategy. Personalized homepages and dynamic content now deliver exactly what each website visitor needs based on their profile. Through continuous A/B testing and data-driven refinement, this personalization strategy has driven measurable results for Vizient, impactfully increasing website engagement.

This refined web presence at www.vizientinc.com has provided progressive user experience personalization for Vizient. By intelligently personalizing website journeys for established personas, Vizient is now able to better serve their clients and prospective clients. Relationship by relationship, their shared mission to improve healthcare performance across the U.S. has been strengthened.

"We have been continually inspired by the forward-thinking team at Vizient," said Jonathan Price, Vice President at Americaneagle.com and head of the agency's Sitecore practice. "The capabilities of Sitecore AI have, time and time again, provided the extensibility to deliver excellent options and performance when faced with complex challenges. We are excited to celebrate this Most Innovative Use of Sitecore Award with Vizient and appreciate receiving it from our partners at Sitecore."

"We teamed up with Americaneagle.com and Sitecore because they share our obsession to improve quality and outcomes by maximizing digital capabilities," said Mark Drolen, Sr. Director, Marketing Technology at Vizient. "We are proud of the ways we have leveraged Sitecore AI's platform and sophisticated tech integrations to serve our customers with the excellence they expect from Vizient."

Americaneagle.com is proud to be a Sitecore development agency and 2025 Sitecore Sales Partner of the Year, providing a range of services including enterprise implementations, solution audits, version upgrades, hosting and migrations, ongoing support, and more. Learn more about our Sitecore development services and contact us today to jumpstart your journey to digital excellence.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding our clients' goals. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle businesses in any industry, from financial institutions to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

About Vizient

Vizient is a leading healthcare performance improvement company that empowers hospitals, health systems, and healthcare organizations to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive services including group purchasing, data analytics, benchmarking, consulting, and clinical improvement programs, Vizient leverages data-driven insights to help healthcare organizations successfully navigate complex industry challenges.

Media Contact:

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com