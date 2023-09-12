Americaneagle.com Joins National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) as an Allied Partner

News provided by

Americaneagle.com

12 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

The global digital agency is also a sponsor of the 2023 eBiz Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned, global digital agency, is excited to announce that it has joined the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) as an Allied Partner. The membership status serves an opportunity for technology and services organizations to participate in conferences, committees, and other crucial industry initiatives.

NAED is the official trade association for the electrical distribution industry and is dedicated to helping progressive distributors overcome business obstacles by delivering resources to provide them with long-term, competitive advantage. With 800+ employees worldwide, Americaneagle.com has developed thousands of online solutions for a wide range of clients, including NAED members State Electric Supply Co., Kirby Risk, SMC Electric, Mars Electric, and more. The agency's development teams specialize in the world's most capable and scalable technologies.

The announcement comes in parallel with Americaneagle.com's sponsorship of the 2023 eBiz Conference at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., on September 18-20. Hosted by the Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) and NAED, the conference brings attendees (both NAED members and non-members) together for networking, education, and one-on-one sessions. They'll gain perspective on why digital collaboration, including breaking down silos and engaging all aspects of the supply chain, is essential for success in today's marketplace.

"We are excited to be part of eBiz, a dynamic collaboration between IDEA and NAED," Michael Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, said. "As a sponsor, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow participants. Our digital agency is dedicated to empowering businesses in the electrical distribution sector with innovative solutions, and we look forward to sharing how our expertise can drive success for our fellow eBiz attendees."

If you'd like to schedule a time to connect with us at eBiz 2023, email [email protected].

To learn more about Americaneagle.com's wide array of services, including website development, website design, digital marketing, hosting and security, and more, please contact us today.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. With a global team comprised of 800+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle businesses in any industry, from financial institutions to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

CONTACT:
Michael Svanascini, President
[email protected]
847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

