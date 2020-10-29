Americaneagle.com Named 2020 Sitecore Experience Award Honorable Mention Twice for Work with The Joint Commission and Rust-Oleum

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Americaneagle.com announced it has been named Sitecore Experience Award (SEA) Honorable Mention for two projects: Most Sophisticated Implementation for its work with customer The Joint Commission and Most Impactful Human Connections in a Changing World for its work with customer Rust-Oleum.

The Sitecore Experience Awards 2020 recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore® technology. The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers and their partners whose entries clearly demonstrate that their Sitecore solution delivers an outstanding experience for all users, from partner developers and internal customer marketers to business and IT users and end-user customers.

"We are pleased to be named 2020 Sitecore Experience Award Honorable Mention for our work with both The Joint Commission and Rust-Oleum, two of our longtime customers," said Americaneagle.com President Mike Svanascini. "It's rewarding to work alongside these two companies as they successfully create unique experiences for their customers through the power of Sitecore."

The Joint Commission is an organization that accredits more than 22,000 US healthcare organizations and programs. The challenge Americaneagle.com helped solve was to create an enterprise solution to optimize online operations for four key areas of business: unifying and personalizing the user experience, providing staff members with readily available data, creating new marketing and sales opportunities, and implementing intelligent search. Using various Sitecore solutions, The Joint Commission was able to simplify the customer journey with an optimized redesign that creates new sales opportunities, resulting in the award for Most Sophisticated Implementation.

"The Joint Commission is one of the primary organizations tasked with bettering the world's healthcare systems and practices," said Jonathan Price, Americaneagle.com's Sitecore Practice Director. "The Enterprise redesign project we implemented streamlined their brand, communications, and greatly improved the overall online experience for their healthcare constituents. It's a model all healthcare organizations should follow."

Rust-Oleum, the world's leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, came to Americaneagle.com to develop a progressive web app to allow users to select from over 500 colors and enable calculations of paint gallons while integrating the app with home improvement store Menards to create a seamless checkout and purchase. Using both Sitecore Experience Platform and Analytics Tools, Rust-Oleum, alongside the team at Americaneagle.com, designed an intuitive SmartCoat app to solve a commerce and content challenge for users. This enabled customers to checkout online or pick-up products in person with a seamless, personalized experience.

"Partnering with Americaneagle.com and Sitecore enabled us to build a new, effective and cutting-edge experience for our customers," said John Zohoranacky, Rust-Oleum Senior Manager of Internet Apps & Development. "We are seeing encouraging metrics on our new business venture with Menards since the launch of the SmartCoat web app."

SEA 2020 Honorable Mentions were selected as they demonstrated to the judges the use of Sitecore solutions to make notable impact in terms of experience or content management.

Through the rigorous selection process, each entry was judged by a panel of select Sitecore leadership from that entry's region. There are five regions that evaluated and approved all honorees based on specific selection and scoring criteria.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, The Joint Commission, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

847-699-0300

[email protected]

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

http://www.americaneagle.com

