Americaneagle.com Secures Contract to Provide Memphis Area Transit with Mobile Ticketing System

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading Chicago-based web design and app development company, has been contracted to develop a next generation fare system for the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Powered by the mobile ticketing technology found in myCloudFare, the new transit solution will provide riders with a more mobile and modern transportation experience.

As MATA's trusted technology partner, Americaneagle.com will implement a state-of-the-art, next generation fare collection system for passengers using the bus, trolley and paratransit services. The system will include ticket vending machines, point of sale systems, Smart Cards, Smartmedia validators and mobile ticketing. Fully functional for today's mobile passenger, the new system will allow riders to purchase and store tickets, pay for fares while boarding, manage trips, and more - all on their smartphones. Americaneagle.com will also implement a backend system that includes reporting and analytics for MATA's management team. The total budget for these enhancements is more than $9 million.

"This new fare collection system will provide MATA an opportunity to improve how we deliver transit services to our customers," said Gary Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of the Memphis Area Transit Authority. "We are also looking forward to building a new website that will fully integrate all aspects of the fare collection system including installing Wi-Fi service for the entire fleet."

"We are proud to partner with the Memphis Area Transit Authority on their new ticketing system to equip riders with a modern and robust solution for their transportation needs," said Americaneagle.com President Mike Svanascini. "At Americaneagle.com, we are dedicated to providing high quality ticketing solutions for all of our clients and we strive to meet and exceed MATA's expectations with this project."

With a wealth of experience in the transit industry, Americaneagle.com has implemented the myCloudFare technology on multiple transit websites, online web portals and mobile ticketing/smart card solutions. These next generation ticketing systems have helped organizations operate more efficiently and improve boarding time and equipment reliability. Some of Americaneagle.com's transit clients include Chicago Area Transit Authority (CTA), Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX), and HMS Ferries, Inc.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is the public transportation provider for the Memphis area. As one of the largest transit operators in the state of Tennessee, MATA transports customers in the City of Memphis and parts of Shelby County on fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles and vintage rail trolleys. For more information, visit www.matatransit.com.

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Washington DC. Some of their clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com .

