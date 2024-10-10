Americaneagle.com Wins a 2024 Sitecore Partner Experience Award for the Americas Region

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading Sitecore agency, is pleased to announce that it has received a 2024 Sitecore Partner Experience Award for the Americas region. Specifically recognized for the Excellence in Practice Development Award, the award is given to Agency Solutions partners that have complex and significant implementations who are first in the region to achieve specialization across all solution sets and scaling their practice into new regions in the fiscal year.

The Sitecore Partner Experience Awards are an annual program that recognize partners that have demonstrated excellence in digital strategy, implementation, and support, while also helping marketing teams create business-impacting transformation leveraging the Sitecore digital experience platform (DXP).

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Sitecore Partner Experience Award for Excellence in Practice Development," Jonathan Price, Vice President of Americaneagle.com's Sitecore Practice, said. "This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering complex and impactful solutions for our clients, leveraging the full range of Sitecore's composable products. It's a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with Sitecore's digital experience platform."

Earlier this year, Americaneagle.com proudly earned the Sitecore XM Cloud specialization badge, a coveted achievement held by only a handful of other Sitecore partners around the world. With the XM Cloud Badge, the web design and development company has now earned specialization status for all five of Sitecore's core composable products, which also include Sitecore OrderCloud, Sitecore CDP + Personalize, Content Hub, and Experience Platform.

"We're honored to recognize solution, strategic global alliance, and technical alliance partners with this year's Sitecore Partner Experience Awards," Eric Stine, Chief Operating Officer at Sitecore, said in a statement. "These organizations and our many other ecosystem partners stand ready to help marketers meet the evolving challenge of bringing together content, experience, AI, and commerce to better serve their own customers."

Winners of the 2024 Sitecore Partner Experience Award will be honored on Tuesday, October 15, at Sitecore Symposium, the annual event taking place October 15-18 in Nashville. Americaneagle.com is a Diamond Sponsor this year and leading multiple speaking sessions, including a main stage presentation with client United Airlines. Visit our Symposium page and schedule a time to meet with one of our Sitecore experts.

As an experienced Sitecore development agency, Americaneagle.com provides a range of services that help clients achieve their digital goals.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years.

Michael Svanascini, President

