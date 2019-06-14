AmericanFlags.com Donates Flags to Veterans on Flag Day

HOLBROOK, N.Y., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanFlags.com announced today that it plans to mark Flag Day, the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official US flag in 1777, this year by donating 144 American flags to AMVETS National Headquarters.

American-Made US Flags at AmericanFlags.com AmericanFlags.com Marks Flag Day 2019

AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans, is the most inclusive Congressionally chartered veterans service organization open to representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families. Founded in 1944 the AMVETS organization has more than 250,000 members nationwide. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors.

"Our flag is the national symbol of liberty, opportunity, strength and unity. What better way to commemorate Flag Day than to offer this great symbol to the individuals who fought to protect all that it stands for, our country's veterans," said AmericanFlags.com President/CEO Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds.

"At AmericanFlags.com , we want to do our part to ensure that the American flag is flown by every citizen in support of our great nation and in support of those here and abroad who still to this day are fighting to preserve our safety," he added.

AmericanFlags.com is owned and operated by Precision Marketing Solutions, Inc., a privately held corporation based on Long Island, just outside of New York City. AmericanFlags.com features American flags of all sizes as well as historic flags, military flags, state flags, world flags, sports flags and decorative garden banners. Setting itself apart from other online retailers, AmericanFlags.com sells only American-made US flags and has actively opposed the sale of imported American flags.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Reynolds

216395@email4pr.com

631-750-9471

SOURCE AmericanFlags.com

Related Links

http://www.americanflags.com

