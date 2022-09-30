AMERICANO MEDIA ANNOUNCES BROADCAST AGREEMENT WITH AUDACY

Hispanic Network to Launch on All New Radio Libre 790

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Americano Media, the nation's first national conservative Hispanic network in Spanish, announces that beginning October 3, Americano Media programming will be broadcast on Audacy's 790 AM (WAXY-AM) in the Miami, Florida market. From today, WAXY-AM will become Radio Libre 790 with Americano Media.

"The joint endeavor with Audacy is a natural fit for Americano," Americano Media founder and chief executive Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo said. "We provide the best Hispanic news-talk programming in Spanish, with the best hosts covering important current events, and Audacy's audience is demanding that information. This is the first of many terrestrial radio syndication agreements for Americano, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Audacy."

"We're proud to introduce Spanish radio to our South Florida portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community," said Claudia Menegus, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy. "With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day."

Americano Media's hosts, which includes former Radio Mambi hosts Nelson Rubio, Dania Alexandrino, and Lourdes Ubieta, will cover the day's political and critical news events, technology, and breaking news. Americano Media produces 18 hours of original programming each weekday, with diverse Spanish-speaking hosts from 6am to midnight. As the first Hispanic conservative voice across the spectrum, Americano is bringing the very best in news, politics, culture, and tech to the Spanish-language audience.

Americano also provides TV programming, available on all the leading outlets- Apple TV, GOOGLE TV, Roku TV, FIRE TV, among others. Americano Media is also available on the leading podcast platforms – Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, etc and video apps like GETTR, YouTube, Twitch, and more.

Web: www.americanomedia.com

Podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Megaphone, GETTR, Rumble, TruthSocial, Twitch, and all other major platforms

ABOUT AMERICANO:

Founded by a group of Hispanic business entrepreneurs, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomedia.com

ABOUT AUDACY:

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Americano Media Group

PHONE NO. (305) 775-4988

Contact: Jorge L. Arrizurieta

President, Americano Media

[email protected]

Audacy contact:

David Heim

908-472-3927

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871238/Americano_Media_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Americano Media