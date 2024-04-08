Americans Actually Agree On A Lot, Per New National Survey

Johnsonville's National Temperature Check, Conducted By The Harris Poll, Reveals Americans Are Exhausted by Negativity, Yearning for Connection

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnsonville, the No. 1 national sausage brand, knows a thing or two about links. In a new poll released today, the company reveals what links Americans. Johnsonville's National Temperature Check is a new national survey of 2,060 U.S. adults conducted online by The Harris Poll from Feb. 29 - March 4.

Against the backdrop of an election year where Americans are likely to face an excess of divisive polling data – and a news cycle that feels designed to spur division – Johnsonville's new survey reveals overwhelming percentages of Americans agree on more than they might think.

The data shows Americans are finding it harder to have fun with people, and generally hanging out together less. The good news? The data also suggests the majority of Americans have a desire to change that. Other key findings from Johnsonville's National Temperature Check survey include:

Americans Are Exhausted

It should come as no surprise, but Americans are exhausted, especially by what they see in the media. Johnsonville's National Temperature Check found that 80% of adult Americans expressed they are exhausted by the anger and negativity in America. The survey also found an overwhelming desire for less negativity in the news and social media, with 9 in 10 Americans in agreement (89%). And this year, it's going to be hard to escape the anger and negativity – 84% of Americans agree that elections have not been bringing out our best behavior.

Missed Connections

As the news, social media, and most 2024 polls are leading us to believe in the insurmountable divisions of America, we're also spending less time together in real life. The survey found adults currently feel less connected – 60% of those polled agreed having fun with people has gotten harder lately. Further, when asked if they feel they are hanging out with people more than they did five years ago, two-thirds (67%) disagreed, and 80% agreed that there are people in their lives that they really miss and want to reconnect with.

Americans Are Willing to Hang Out Over a Great Meal

As the brand behind the ultimate hangout food, Johnsonville hopes this temperature check will encourage people to take a break to reconnect with good people over good food. And the data indicates it shouldn't be this hard to spend time together – 91% of adults shared that they don't have to agree with someone on every issue in order to enjoy a meal together. 75% of Americans agree that people are mostly good. And, 71% agree it is easier to hang out with people whose views they don't necessarily agree with if they are enjoying a meal they love.

The release of Johnsonville's National Temperature Check is part of the launch of its new brand campaign "Keep It Juicy," which aims to help bring fun, food, and togetherness back to the forefront by reminding Americans to take a break, turn down the temperature, and enjoy good food with good people.

"We know the world is full of serious problems sausage can't fix," said Jamie Schmelzer, Senior Director of Marketing, Johnsonville. "But this data shows most of us would like to make more time for fun and togetherness. Lots of people agree great food makes that easier, so we're happy to play our small, sausage part."

The "Keep It Juicy" campaign kicks off today with the launch of a new ad creative

To join the "Keep It Juicy" conversation, follow Johnsonville on Instagram, @Johnsonville and use the hashtag #KeepItJuicy.

For "Keep It Juicy" inspiration and more campaign extensions, visit www.johnsonville.com/keepitjuicy

Johnsonville's National Temperature Check Research Methodology:

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Johnsonville among 2,060 U.S. adults. The survey was conducted February 29-March 04, 2024.

Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, and household income to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

About Johnsonville, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 80 different varieties of sausage across 40+ countries and in more than 75 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 3,500 members globally.

